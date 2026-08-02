AAI Eastern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Check Steps to Apply Online for 140 Vacancies and Get Other Details
Airport Authority of India (AAI) Eastern Region invites online applications for 140 graduates, Diploma, and ITI Apprentice Posts. Check eligibility, salary and application steps.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Eastern Region, has released a recruitment notification under the advertisement 01/2026/ER/APPRENTICE for 140 apprentice positions. The opportunities are available across for candidates who are graduates, have a diploma, and ITI trades at RHQ Kolkata and various regional airports. The notification was released on July 28, 2026, and interested candidates can apply online at the official website, i.e., aai.aero. The official notification provides details about the vacancies, eligibility, stipend, apprenticeship duration and the online application process, etc.
Vacancy and Monthly Salary Details about AAI Eastern Region Apprentice 2026
The Airport Authority of India is inviting applications for 140 posts for a one-year apprenticeship training program across various airports in Eastern India. Those candidates who are selected will receive a fixed monthly stipend based on the qualification level. Given below is the simple breakdown of the monthly salary that the candidates will receive during the apprenticeship training:-
|
Post Name
|
Total Number of Vacancies
|
Monthly Salary
|
Graduate Apprentice
|
35
|
Rs. 15,000
|
Diploma Apprentice
|
35
|
Rs. 12,000
|
ITI Apprentice
|
70
|
Rs. 9,600 (1st Year) / Rs. 10,560 (2nd Year)
Training locations will include Kolkata, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Bagdogra, Jharsuguda, Pakyong, and Sri Vijaya Puram.
Who Can Apply to the AAI Eastern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2026?
Those candidates who are interested in applying for these posts should make sure that they qualify for the AAI Eligibility criteria:-
- Candidates must be residents of Eastern Region State (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim or Andaman and Nicobar Islands).
- Candidates should have passed the relevant degree, Diploma, or ITI Course in or after 2025 (as evaluated on June 30, 2026).
- Candidates should be Indian National Only.
How to Apply Online Via NATS or NAPS Portals?
Candidates can send their applications online through the official website, as no physical forms will be processed. Given below are the simple steps to follow to apply online:-
- For those candidates who will apply for Graduate and Diploma Posts, they will have to register through the NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in.
- For those candidates who will apply for the ITI posts, they will have to register on the NAPS portal.
- Search for the AAI Establishment ID corresponding to the candidate's desired location, fill in the applications, upload the required documents and submit the application form.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.
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