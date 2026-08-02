AAI Eastern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Check Steps to Apply Online for 140 Vacancies and Get Other Details

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Eastern Region, has released a recruitment notification under the advertisement 01/2026/ER/APPRENTICE for 140 apprentice positions. The opportunities are available across for candidates who are graduates, have a diploma, and ITI trades at RHQ Kolkata and various regional airports. The notification was released on July 28, 2026, and interested candidates can apply online at the official website, i.e., aai.aero. The official notification provides details about the vacancies, eligibility, stipend, apprenticeship duration and the online application process, etc.

Vacancy and Monthly Salary Details about AAI Eastern Region Apprentice 2026

The Airport Authority of India is inviting applications for 140 posts for a one-year apprenticeship training program across various airports in Eastern India. Those candidates who are selected will receive a fixed monthly stipend based on the qualification level. Given below is the simple breakdown of the monthly salary that the candidates will receive during the apprenticeship training:-