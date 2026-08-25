ADA Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 111 Project Assistant Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility

ADA Recruitment 2026: The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has published the notification for the engagement of Project Assistants on tenure-basis on 20 August on the official website, ada.gov.in. The application process commenced from 24 August and the last date to submit the application form is 02 September 2026. The ADA has announced a total of 111 vacancies across various engineering disciplines and the candidates need to be 28 years old as on 02-09-2026. The age relaxation has been provided as per rules to the reserved category candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

ADA Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The ADA is going to fill the 111 vacant posts of Project Assistant-1 across the engineering disciplines including Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Aeronautical, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy, and Civil. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: