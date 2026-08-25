ADA Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 111 Project Assistant Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility
ADA Recruitment 2026: The ADA has released the notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant on a tenure-basis. The interested can apply online between 24 August to 02 September 2026 through the official website at ada.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, salary structure, number of posts, and other details.
Key Points
- ADA announces 111 Project Assistant vacancies for 2026 recruitment.
- Apply for ADA Project Assistant posts from August 24 to September 02, 2026.
- Eligibility includes specific engineering degrees; age limit 28 as of 02-09-2026.
ADA Recruitment 2026: The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has published the notification for the engagement of Project Assistants on tenure-basis on 20 August on the official website, ada.gov.in. The application process commenced from 24 August and the last date to submit the application form is 02 September 2026. The ADA has announced a total of 111 vacancies across various engineering disciplines and the candidates need to be 28 years old as on 02-09-2026. The age relaxation has been provided as per rules to the reserved category candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.
ADA Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The ADA is going to fill the 111 vacant posts of Project Assistant-1 across the engineering disciplines including Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Aeronautical, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy, and Civil. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)
|
Post Name
|
Project Assistant-1
|
Advertisement No.
|
139:2026
|
No. of Posts
|
111
|
Notification Release Date
|
20 August 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
24 August to 02 September 2026
|
Job Type
|
Tenure-basis
|
Salary
|
Rs.37,000/- per month + HRA
|
Official Website
|
ada.gov.in
ADA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Interested candidates can download the ADA recruitment 2026 notification pdf through the direct link provided here. The notification is an essential document that contains all the relevant information about the recruitment process. Therefore, the candidates should read it carefully before proceeding to apply.
|ADA Recruitment 2026 Notification
|Download Link
ADA Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates can apply for the ADA recruitment 2026 under advertisement no.139 through the direct link provided here. Fresh applicants must register themselves first to generate login credentials.
|
ADA Recruitment 2026 Registration (New Applicants)
|
ADA Recruitment 2026 Login
How to Apply for ADA Recruitment 2026
To apply for the ADA Project Assistant role, the candidates can follow the simple steps provided below:
-
Visit the official website of ADA at ada.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment > ADV - 139 > Application Link.
-
Now enter the url ada.gov.in/adv139/.
-
For New Registration:
-
Name of Applicant
-
DOB
-
Email ID
-
Mobile Number
-
Aadhaar Number
-
Category
-
After entering these details, create a password.
-
Click on the Register button.
-
Now, click on the Login button.
-
Enter your email ID and password to login.
-
Fill the application form with all the required information.
-
Upload the scanned documents such as photograph and signature along with the educational certificates and category certificate.
-
Pay the application fee as applicable.
ADA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates applying for the ADA recruitment must meet the essential educational qualification criteria which is outlined below:
|
S.No.
|
Engineering Discipline
|
Equivalent Engineering Discipline / Branch/ Field acceptable
|
Qualifications
|
1.
|
Computer Science
|
Information Science /Information Technology
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
(c) B.Sc.+ M.Sc in first class with a valid GATE/NET Score
|
2.
|
Electronics & Communication
|
Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Instrumentation
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
(c) B.Sc.+ M.Sc in first class with a valid GATE/NET Score
|
3.
|
Aeronautical
|
Aerospace
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
|
4.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Electrical/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Power Electronics
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
|
5.
|
Mechanical
|
Production/ Industrial Production
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
|
6.
|
Metallurgy
|
Material Science
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
|
7.
|
Civil
|
Structural
|
(a) B.E/B.Tech in first class with a Valid GATE Score
(b) B.E/B.Tech with M.E/M.Tech both in First class
ADA Project Assistant Salary 2026
The candidates who will be selected for the ADA Project Assistant posts will be provided Rs.37,000/- per month plus HRA as per rules.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.