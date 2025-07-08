Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AFCAT Books 2025: Check Recommended Books List for AFCAT Preparation Here

Choosing the right AFCAT Books 2025 is important to score well in the exam. This article lists top-recommended books for each section, including English, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and General Awareness. Candidates can use these books to strengthen concepts, practice questions, and clear the AFCAT 2025

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 17:48 IST
AFCAT Books 2025: Recommended Books List for AFCAT Preparation
AFCAT Books 2025: Recommended Books List for AFCAT Preparation

AFCAT Books 2025: AFCAT preparation starts with choosing the right books. Choosing the best AFCAT books for each subject can feel confusing with so many options available. Below is a list of expert-recommended AFCAT books to help study. 

The AFCAT exam includes questions from Numerical Ability, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Military Aptitude. Using the right books will help you understand the syllabus clearly and strengthen your concepts. Check below for a detailed guide on the top AFCAT books to prepare with confidence.

AFCAT Books 2025

Candidates who want to score well in the AFCAT 2025 exam must choose the best books. Selecting the best AFCAT books for each subject can feel confusing with so many choices available. Candidates can find a list of expert-recommended AFCAT 2025 books covering all key sections, including Numerical Ability, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Military Aptitude. 

These books will help understand the AFCAT Syllabus 2025 thoroughly and get familiar with the exam pattern. 

Best Books for AFCAT 2025 

Choosing the right books is key to doing well in the AFCAT 2025 exam. It is important to select AFCAT books that are easy to understand and cover the complete syllabus. Below is a list of some of the best books for AFCAT 2025 preparation. These books will help you strengthen your concepts in all sections of the exam.

Book Title

Author/Publisher

AFCAT for Flying, Technical & Ground Duty Branch with Solved Papers (English)

Arihant Experts

AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)

Arihant Experts

Let's Crack AFCAT – Air Force Common Admission Test

SSBCrack

AFCAT Self Study Guide-cum-Practice Workbook - 1810

Kiran Prakashan

AFCAT Solved Papers and Practice Sets

Arihant Experts

SSB Interview: The Complete Guide

Dr. N.K. Natarajan

Manorama Yearbook 2019

Philip Mathew

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R. S. Aggarwal

Objective General English

R. S. Aggarwal

Verbal Reasoning

Bhupendra Kumar Singh

AFCAT Exam Guide: For Flying and Technical Branch (Popular Master Guide)

R. Gupta

These books cover all important sections of the AFCAT exam, including Numerical Ability, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Military Aptitude. 

AFCAT Books 2025 for General Awareness

General Awareness is an important and scoring section in the AFCAT 2025 exam. Below are some of the best AFCAT General Awareness books to help you cover this section with confidence:

Book Title

Author/Publisher

Lucent's General Knowledge

Nitesh Singh

The Indian Economy

Ramesh Singh

General Knowledge for AFCAT

Disha Experts

From Plinth to Paramount

Neetu Singh

World History

Spectrum

The Malayala Manorama English Yearbook

Mammen Mathew

Also Check:

AFCAT Salary 2025

AFCAT Selection Process 2025

AFCAT Books 2025 for English

Candidates need strong skills in grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension To score well in the Verbal Ability section of AFCAT 2025. These recommended AFCAT English books will help build a solid foundation:

Book Title

Author/Publisher

Objective General English

RS Aggarwal

Verbal Reasoning

Bhupendra Kumar Singh

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

A Modern Approach to Verbal Ability

R.S. Aggarwal

Essentials of English Grammar

Betty Azar

AFCAT Books 2025 for Numerical Ability

The Numerical Ability section requires quick problem-solving using shortcut techniques. The following AFCAT Numerical Ability books are excellent for learning tricks and practicing questions:

Book Title

Author/Publisher

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Disha Publication

Objective Arithmetic

S. Chand

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

RS Aggarwal

A Modern Approach to Numerical Ability

R.S. Aggarwal

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)

Arihant Experts

AFCAT Books 2025 for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

The Reasoning and Military Aptitude section tests your logical thinking with questions on diagrams, figures, tables, charts, and analogies. The following are the top recommended books to prepare for this part of the AFCAT 2025 exam:

Book Title

Author/Publisher

Reasoning Ability for AFCAT

Arihant Experts

Mental Ability for AFCAT

Disha Experts

Lucent's Verbal Reasoning

Bhupendra Kumar Singh

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

RS Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams

McGraw Hill Education

How to Choose the Best Books for AFCAT 2025?

Picking the right books is essential to clear the AFCAT 2025. The following are some simple and effective tips to help you choose the best books for AFCAT 2025:

Check the Latest Edition

Always buy the most recent edition of the AFCAT book. The exam pattern and syllabus can change from year to year. Check the publishing year to ensure it is up-to-date.

Easy-to-Read Language

Choose books that explain topics clearly and simply. Avoid books with complicated words or confusing explanations. The best books for AFCAT 2025 should use straightforward language and helpful examples to understand concepts easily.

Focus on Simplicity

Good AFCAT books break down tough topics into easy-to-understand ideas. Look for books that make complex subjects simple and clear.

Author Reputation and Reviews

Books by well-known authors are usually reliable. Always read reviews, check sample pages, and make sure the content matches learning needs before buying.

Includes Practice Questions

Pick AFCAT books with lots of practice questions covering the entire syllabus. Practicing questions helps you apply what you learn, spot your weak areas, and build effective exam strategies. The best books for AFCAT 2025 will offer questions of varying difficulty levels to prepare you thoroughly.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News