AFMC Pune NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Minimum NEET Qualifying Marks Required
AFMC Pune NEET Cutoff 2026: AFMC shortlists the candidates based on their scores and internal tests. AFMS shortlist candidate for 150 seats, and as per the previous year data, the general category boys cutoffs can range between 621-631 marks, Candidates can check the details below.
AFMC Pune NEET Cutoff 2026: The Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune, operates under the Ministry of Defence. Securing a seat at AFMC requires a multi-stage selection process. Candidates need to register themselves at the MCC website, and AFMC shortlists candidates based on their NEET scores and several tests conducted internally.
As per the recent data, AFMC Pune has 150 seats, among which 115 are reserved for the male candidates, 30 seats are reserved for the female candidates and 5 seats are reserved for MEA.
AFMC Pune Previous Year Cutoff
As per the previous year's data, the AFMC Pune generally gets closed in the range of 550 to 600 marks. Check the table below for the previous 10 years' cutoffs for AFMC Pune.
|
Year
|
Boys (Marks Out of 720)
|
Girls (Marks Out of 720)
|
AFMC MBBS Cutoff 2025
|
535
|
555
|
AFMC Cutoff 2024
|
666
|
681
|
AFMC Cutoff 2023
|
622
|
648
|
AFMC Cutoff 2022
|
616
|
641
|
AFMC Cutoff 2021
|
609
|
627
|
AFMC Cutoff 2020
|
618
|
637
|
AFMC Cutoff 2019
|
596
|
610
|
AFMC Cutoff 2018
|
551
|
551
|
AFMC Cutoff 2017
|
570
|
600
|
AFMC Cutoff 2016
|
498
|
536
|
AFMC Cutoff 2015
|
478
|
537
|
AFMC Cutoff 2014
|
487
|
536
AFMC Pune Expected Cutoff 2026
As per the previous year's analysis, the NEET UG 2025 cut-off for general category candidates varies from 621 to 631 marks. Check the table below for category-wise expected cutoff marks.
|
AFMC Expected Cutoff 2026
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Expected Cutoff Score (2026)
|
General (UR)
|
Male
|
621 - 631
|
General (UR)
|
Female
|
603 - 616
|
OBC
|
Male
|
578 - 591
|
OBC
|
Female
|
561 - 576
|
SC
|
Male
|
503 - 526
|
SC
|
Female
|
483 - 506
|
ST
|
Male
|
458 - 481
|
ST
|
Female
|
433 - 461
|
EWS
|
Male
|
593 - 609
|
EWS
|
Female
|
573 - 591
How to Apply for MCC Counselling 2026?
Candidates who have attempted the RENEET 2026 and are declared successful need to fill out the counselling (dates to be announced soon) by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the step-by-step process below.
- Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link mentioning “UG Medical Counselling".
- Now click on the Registration button.
- Fill in the required details such as application number, roll number, mother's name, and NEET score.
- Fill in the college preferences.
- Pay the required fees and click on the submit button.
- Take the printout of the confirmation page
- MCC will release the seat allotment list for Round 1 based on the merit and choices filled.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.