AFMC Pune NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Minimum NEET Qualifying Marks Required

AFMC Pune NEET Cutoff 2026: The Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune, operates under the Ministry of Defence. Securing a seat at AFMC requires a multi-stage selection process. Candidates need to register themselves at the MCC website, and AFMC shortlists candidates based on their NEET scores and several tests conducted internally.

As per the recent data, AFMC Pune has 150 seats, among which 115 are reserved for the male candidates, 30 seats are reserved for the female candidates and 5 seats are reserved for MEA.

AFMC Pune Previous Year Cutoff

As per the previous year's data, the AFMC Pune generally gets closed in the range of 550 to 600 marks. Check the table below for the previous 10 years' cutoffs for AFMC Pune.