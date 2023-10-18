AIIMS Bhopal Jobs Apply for 63 Group A Vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 63 Non Faculty Group A Vacancies

 AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 63 Non Faculty Group A vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 63 Non Faculty Group A vacancies on deputation basis on its official website.  The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 16 and the last date to send the application form is November 30, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

The selection process for Non Faculty Group A will be done through a computer based test (CBT) and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Posts Name

Non Faculty Group A 

Total Vacancies

63

Mode of Application

Offline

Vacancy Announced on

October 16, 2023

Application Start Date

October 16, 2023

Application End Date

November 30, 2023

Deputation Period

Initially 3 years from the date of appointment

Selection process

Written Test

Skill Test

Document Verification

AIIMS Bhopal Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 63 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Posts Application Form

Download Form

Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Group A

A total of 63 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Non Faculty Group A. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post

Number of Post/s

Superintending Engineer

1

Executive Engineer (Elect.)

1

Executive Engineer (Civil)

1

Chief Librarian

1

Chief Nursing Officer

1

Senior Analyst (System Analyst)

1

Chief Dietician

1

Chief Medical Social Service Officer

1

CSSD Officer

1

Deputy Chief Security Officer

1

Executive Engineer (A/C & R)

1

Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian)

1

Nursing Superintendent

3

Principal Private Secretary (PPS)

2

Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer

1

Accounts Officer

2

Assistant Nursing Superintendent

22

Chief Medical Record Officer

1

Deputy Nursing Superintendent

16

Security Officer

1

Medical Superintendent

1

Assistant Controller of Examination

1

Hospital Architect

1

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 56 years Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria and age limit vary as per the posts.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Selection Process

The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Skill Test 

AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of Post

Level in Pay Matrix (7th CPC)

Superintending Engineer

Level-13

Executive Engineer (Elect.)

Level-11

Executive Engineer (Civil)

Level-11

Chief Librarian

Level-13

Chief Nursing Officer

Level-12

Senior Analyst (System Analyst)

Level-12

Chief Dietician

Level-11

Chief Medical Social Service Officer

Level-11

CSSD Officer

Level-11

Deputy Chief Security Officer

Level-11

Executive Engineer (A/C & R)

Level-11

Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian)

Level-11

Nursing Superintendent

Level-11

Principal Private Secretary (PPS)

Level-11

Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer

Level-11

Accounts Officer

Level-10

Assistant Nursing Superintendent

Level-10

Chief Medical Record Officer

Level-10

Deputy Nursing Superintendent

Level-10

Security Officer

Level-10

Medical Superintendent

Level-14

Assistant Controller of Examination

Level-11

Hospital Architect

Level-11

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Group-A Non - faculty posts on Deputy basis at AIIMS, Bhopal

Step 4: Download the application form

Step 4: Fill in the registration form

Step 5: Send the duly signed application form with the relevant documents to the address provided.

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 be released?

The AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Non Faculty Group A is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority AIIMS Bhopal for 63 posts

How many posts have been announced in AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Non Faculty Group A

A total of 63 posts have been announced in the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 notification for Non Faculty Group A.

What is the age limit to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023?

Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 56 years (vary as per the posts) of age can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. written test and skill test. A detailed process is given in the above article

