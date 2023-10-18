AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 63 Non Faculty Group A Vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 63 Non Faculty Group A vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 63 Non Faculty Group A vacancies on deputation basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 16 and the last date to send the application form is November 30, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

The selection process for Non Faculty Group A will be done through a computer based test (CBT) and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal notification for the recruitment of 63 Non Faculty Group A has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 16. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Non Faculty Group A Total Vacancies 63 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on October 16, 2023 Application Start Date October 16, 2023 Application End Date November 30, 2023 Deputation Period Initially 3 years from the date of appointment Selection process Written Test Skill Test Document Verification

AIIMS Bhopal Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 63 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF AIIMS Bhopal Group A Posts Application Form Download Form

Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Group A

A total of 63 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Non Faculty Group A. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post Number of Post/s Superintending Engineer 1 Executive Engineer (Elect.) 1 Executive Engineer (Civil) 1 Chief Librarian 1 Chief Nursing Officer 1 Senior Analyst (System Analyst) 1 Chief Dietician 1 Chief Medical Social Service Officer 1 CSSD Officer 1 Deputy Chief Security Officer 1 Executive Engineer (A/C & R) 1 Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian) 1 Nursing Superintendent 3 Principal Private Secretary (PPS) 2 Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer 1 Accounts Officer 2 Assistant Nursing Superintendent 22 Chief Medical Record Officer 1 Deputy Nursing Superintendent 16 Security Officer 1 Medical Superintendent 1 Assistant Controller of Examination 1 Hospital Architect 1

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 56 years Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria and age limit vary as per the posts.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Selection Process

The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Skill Test

AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of Post Level in Pay Matrix (7th CPC) Superintending Engineer Level-13 Executive Engineer (Elect.) Level-11 Executive Engineer (Civil) Level-11 Chief Librarian Level-13 Chief Nursing Officer Level-12 Senior Analyst (System Analyst) Level-12 Chief Dietician Level-11 Chief Medical Social Service Officer Level-11 CSSD Officer Level-11 Deputy Chief Security Officer Level-11 Executive Engineer (A/C & R) Level-11 Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian) Level-11 Nursing Superintendent Level-11 Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Level-11 Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer Level-11 Accounts Officer Level-10 Assistant Nursing Superintendent Level-10 Chief Medical Record Officer Level-10 Deputy Nursing Superintendent Level-10 Security Officer Level-10 Medical Superintendent Level-14 Assistant Controller of Examination Level-11 Hospital Architect Level-11

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Group-A Non - faculty posts on Deputy basis at AIIMS, Bhopal

Step 4: Download the application form

Step 4: Fill in the registration form

Step 5: Send the duly signed application form with the relevant documents to the address provided.