AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 63 Non Faculty Group A Vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 63 Non Faculty Group A vacancies on deputation basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 16 and the last date to send the application form is November 30, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in
The selection process for Non Faculty Group A will be done through a computer based test (CBT) and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023
AIIMS Bhopal notification for the recruitment of 63 Non Faculty Group A has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 16. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
|
Recruitment Authority
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Posts Name
|
Non Faculty Group A
|
Total Vacancies
|
63
|
Mode of Application
|
Offline
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
October 16, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
October 16, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 30, 2023
|
Deputation Period
|
Initially 3 years from the date of appointment
|
Selection process
|
Written Test
Skill Test
Document Verification
AIIMS Bhopal Notification PDF
Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 63 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification
|
AIIMS Bhopal Group A Posts Application Form
Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Group A
A total of 63 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Non Faculty Group A. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Name of Post
|
Number of Post/s
|
Superintending Engineer
|
1
|
Executive Engineer (Elect.)
|
1
|
Executive Engineer (Civil)
|
1
|
Chief Librarian
|
1
|
Chief Nursing Officer
|
1
|
Senior Analyst (System Analyst)
|
1
|
Chief Dietician
|
1
|
Chief Medical Social Service Officer
|
1
|
CSSD Officer
|
1
|
Deputy Chief Security Officer
|
1
|
Executive Engineer (A/C & R)
|
1
|
Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian)
|
1
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
3
|
Principal Private Secretary (PPS)
|
2
|
Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer
|
1
|
Accounts Officer
|
2
|
Assistant Nursing Superintendent
|
22
|
Chief Medical Record Officer
|
1
|
Deputy Nursing Superintendent
|
16
|
Security Officer
|
1
|
Medical Superintendent
|
1
|
Assistant Controller of Examination
|
1
|
Hospital Architect
|
1
What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 56 years Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria and age limit vary as per the posts.
AIIMS Bhopal Group A Selection Process
The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Written Test
- Skill Test
AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A Salary 2023
The selected candidates will get paid at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post
|
Name of Post
|
Level in Pay Matrix (7th CPC)
|
Superintending Engineer
|
Level-13
|
Executive Engineer (Elect.)
|
Level-11
|
Executive Engineer (Civil)
|
Level-11
|
Chief Librarian
|
Level-13
|
Chief Nursing Officer
|
Level-12
|
Senior Analyst (System Analyst)
|
Level-12
|
Chief Dietician
|
Level-11
|
Chief Medical Social Service Officer
|
Level-11
|
CSSD Officer
|
Level-11
|
Deputy Chief Security Officer
|
Level-11
|
Executive Engineer (A/C & R)
|
Level-11
|
Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian)
|
Level-11
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
Level-11
|
Principal Private Secretary (PPS)
|
Level-11
|
Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer
|
Level-11
|
Accounts Officer
|
Level-10
|
Assistant Nursing Superintendent
|
Level-10
|
Chief Medical Record Officer
|
Level-10
|
Deputy Nursing Superintendent
|
Level-10
|
Security Officer
|
Level-10
|
Medical Superintendent
|
Level-14
|
Assistant Controller of Examination
|
Level-11
|
Hospital Architect
|
Level-11
Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group A
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsbhopal.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers button.
Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Group-A Non - faculty posts on Deputy basis at AIIMS, Bhopal
Step 4: Download the application form
Step 4: Fill in the registration form
Step 5: Send the duly signed application form with the relevant documents to the address provided.