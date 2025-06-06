For the first time, West Bengal has conducted the Semester-based class 12 board exams today, September 8, 2025. According to reports, an estimated 6.6 lakh students appeared for the semester-based board exams.

The WBCHSE 12th semester-based exam is the first evaluation of class 12 students in the semester format. Students who passed the first and second semester exams of class 11 appeared for the third semester exams of class 12. The exams were held across 2106 exam centres from 10 AM to 11:15 AM.

