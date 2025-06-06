Schools Holiday (8 September)
WB Board Exams 2025: 6.6 Lakh Class 12th Students Appear for First Semester-Based Exams

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 8, 2025, 15:16 IST

WBCHE conducts its first-ever class 12 semester based exams. An estimated 6.6 lakh students appeared for the exams across 2106 centres in the state. Check details here

WB Board Exams 2026
WB Board Exams 2026
For the first time, West Bengal has conducted the Semester-based class 12 board exams today, September 8, 2025. According to reports, an estimated 6.6 lakh students appeared for the semester-based board exams. 

The WBCHSE 12th semester-based exam is the first evaluation of class 12 students in the semester format. Students who passed the first and second semester exams of class 11 appeared for the third semester exams of class 12. The exams were held across 2106 exam centres from 10 AM to 11:15 AM. 

"The students, who passed the first and second semester exams of class 11, took the third semester exams (of class 12) at 2,106 centres across the state," Bhattacharya said. The candidates wrote the papers from 10 am to 11.15 am. The West Bengal board is conducting the board exams as per the new state education policy.

The board conducted the exams with all necessary precautions. Steps were also taken to prevent any malpractices. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Latest Education News