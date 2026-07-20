AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2026: Check Previous Year and Expected Cutoff Ranks

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026: To secure an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the AIR of a general category candidate must be under 700 - 800. After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the counselling for admission into all AIIMS and other medical colleges.

Below we have analysed the previous admission trends as well as provided the expected cutoff marks to help students to make their strategy for the upcoming counselling rounds.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is consistently among the top 20 medical colleges as per the list released by NIRF. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a premier Institution of National Importance (INI), and it does not offer any State Domicile Quota, and all the seats are filled through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the table below for all the medical seats in Odisha.