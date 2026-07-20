AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2026: Check Previous Year and Expected Cutoff Ranks
Securing an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar needs strategic planning. For admission based on AIQ general category, a candidate generally needs an AIR under 700-800. Check here the category-wise previous year's rank as well as the expected closing rank for 2026.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026: To secure an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the AIR of a general category candidate must be under 700 - 800. After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the counselling for admission into all AIIMS and other medical colleges.
Below we have analysed the previous admission trends as well as provided the expected cutoff marks to help students to make their strategy for the upcoming counselling rounds.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026
AIIMS Bhubaneswar is consistently among the top 20 medical colleges as per the list released by NIRF. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a premier Institution of National Importance (INI), and it does not offer any State Domicile Quota, and all the seats are filled through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the table below for all the medical seats in Odisha.
|
Type of College
|
Number Seats
|
Gov - Colleges
|
14
|
Gov - Seats Renewed
|
1800
|
Gov - Seats Increased
|
50
|
Gov - Total Seats
|
1850
|
Priv - Colleges
|
6
|
Priv - Seats Renewed
|
1100
|
Priv. Seats Increased
|
0
|
Priv - Total Seats
|
1100
|
Total - Colleges
|
20
|
Total - Seats Renewed
|
2900
|
Total - Seats Increased
|
50
|
Total - Seats
|
2950
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026: Closing Rank
As per the previous year, the date for the open-seat quota and the opening and closing ranks for general category candidates were 60 and 706, respectively. Check the table below for expected closing rank for each category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
60
|
706
|
648 - 742
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
762
|
1481
|
1,405 - 1,562
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1027
|
2259
|
2,168 - 2,348
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
941
|
6034
|
5,785 - 6,228
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2488
|
14786
|
14,182 - 15,164
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General PwD
|
13879
|
22426
|
21,760 - 23,085
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
20496
|
241313
|
232,450 - 246,980
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
207160
|
207160
|
201,850 - 213,940
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS PwD
|
271852
|
271852
|
265,480 - 278,920
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST PwD
|
781610
|
781610
|
765,250 - 798,940
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