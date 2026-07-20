CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2026: Check Previous Year and Expected Cutoff Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 17:03 IST

Securing an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar needs strategic planning. For admission based on AIQ general category, a candidate generally needs an AIR under 700-800. Check here the category-wise previous year's rank as well as the expected closing rank for 2026.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026: To secure an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the AIR of a general category candidate must be under 700 - 800. After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the counselling for admission into all AIIMS and other medical colleges.
Below we have analysed the previous admission trends as well as provided the expected cutoff marks to help students to make their strategy for the upcoming counselling rounds.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is consistently among the top 20 medical colleges as per the list released by NIRF. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a premier Institution of National Importance (INI), and it does not offer any State Domicile Quota, and all the seats are filled through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the table below for all the medical seats in Odisha.

Type of College

Number Seats

Gov - Colleges

14

Gov - Seats Renewed

1800

Gov - Seats Increased

50

Gov - Total Seats

1850

Priv - Colleges

6

Priv - Seats Renewed

1100

Priv. Seats Increased

0

Priv - Total Seats

1100

Total - Colleges

20

Total - Seats Renewed

2900

Total - Seats Increased

50

Total - Seats

2950

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Admission 2026: Closing Rank

As per the previous year, the date for the open-seat quota and the opening and closing ranks for general category candidates were 60 and 706, respectively. Check the table below for expected closing rank for each category.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

60

706

648 - 742

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

762

1481

1,405 - 1,562

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1027

2259

2,168 - 2,348

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

941

6034

5,785 - 6,228

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

2488

14786

14,182 - 15,164

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General PwD

13879

22426

21,760 - 23,085

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC PwD

20496

241313

232,450 - 246,980

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

207160

207160

201,850 - 213,940

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS PwD

271852

271852

265,480 - 278,920

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST PwD

781610

781610

765,250 - 798,940

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 17:03 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News