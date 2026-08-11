AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 OUT: Check Group B & C Merit List PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS has officially released the CRE 5th Result 2026 for Group B & C on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam held on 25th to 27 th July, 2026 can now check the Group-wise merit list PDF given in this article.
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-5). The results were announced today, 11 August 2026 on the official AIIMS website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT examination can now check their results online. The examination was held on 25, 26 & 27 July 2026 across various states. The institute has released the results for different group codes, including Group Code 53, 41, 37, 6, 2, and 19 under Group B & C Posts. Candidates can check their results by selecting the relevant group code. The result contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test.
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
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Exam Name
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Common Recruitment Examination 2026- 5th
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Post Name
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Various Group B & C posts
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Total Vacancies
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1,484
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Result Status
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Released Today (11 August 2026)
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
|aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 Merit List
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 is now available at the official website of AIIMS. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam 2026 can now check the merit list PDF for Various Posts for Group B & C from the link given below.
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AIIMS CRE Result 2026
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Merit List PDF
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Group Code 53
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Group Code 41
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Group Code 37
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Group Code 19
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Group Code 6
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Group Code 2
Steps to Check AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their AIIMS CRE 5th 2026 result 2026:
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Visit the official AIIMS website.
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Go to the “Results” or “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
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Find the link for “Result of the recruitment to the Group Code under CRE-5.”
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Select the relevant Group Code, such as 53, 41, 37, 6, 2, and 19.
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The result PDF will appear on the screen.
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Use Ctrl+F and enter your roll number or name to check your result.
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Download the result PDF and keep a copy for future reference.
What’s After AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026
After the AIIMS CRE-5 Result 2026 is declared, candidates whose roll numbers appear in the post-wise result PDF are declared qualified in the written exam (CBT). Qualified candidates then move to the next stage, which includes a Skill Test for applicable posts, followed by Document Verification (DV) of educational, identity, and category certificates. Some posts also require choice filling for institute and post preference. The final merit list depends on CBT score, skill test performance (if any), and DV outcome. AIIMS releases each stage's schedule separately on aiimsexams.ac.in.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com