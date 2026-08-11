AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 OUT: Check Group B & C Merit List PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-5). The results were announced today, 11 August 2026 on the official AIIMS website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT examination can now check their results online. The examination was held on 25, 26 & 27 July 2026 across various states. The institute has released the results for different group codes, including Group Code 53, 41, 37, 6, 2, and 19 under Group B & C Posts. Candidates can check their results by selecting the relevant group code. The result contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test.

AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all information about AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 in the table given below: