AIIMS Nagpur Provisional Result 2021 Out for Principal Post @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Check DV Details

AIIMS Nagpur Provisional Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has declared the result for the post of Principal, College of Nursing on regular basis. All such candidates who have applied for the Principal Post for College of Nursing can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur-aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website.

Candidates selected provisionally should note that they will have to submit their relevant certificates to recruitment@aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before 13 May 2021. If any ineligible candidates have any objections/clarification regarding their eligibility, they can send the same along with relevant documents to recruitment@aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before 13 May 2021.

Candidates applied for the AIIMS Nagpur Principal Recruitment against Advertisement No. Admin/Rec./Regular/Nursing/2019/AIIMS.NGP dated 10/01/2020 can check the list of shortlisted candidates and other updates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Nagpur Provisional Result 2021 for Principal Post





