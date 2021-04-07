OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has notified for the 92 posts of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class II Group B of Odisha Soil Conservation Service under Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 24 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates applying for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of the performance in Competitive Recruitment Examination including Written test and Interview.

Notification Details for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt No: 13 of 2020-21

Important Date for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 23 April 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 May 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 31 May 2021



Vacancy Details for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer-92 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

A candidate must have possessed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture or Bachelor in Agricultural Engineering or Bachelor of Science in Forestry from any recognized university.

Age Limit for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Must have attained the age of 21 Years and must not be above the age of 32 Years as on 1st day of January 2021.

Check Notification link for details of relaxation for various category as per government norms.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Competitive Recruitment Examination including Written test and Interview.

OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification through the official website of OPSC from 23 April 2021 to 24 May 2021.

