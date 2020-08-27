AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 Soon @aiimsexams.org, Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) for 3929 Posts on 01 Sept

AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will soon release the admit card for Online Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020. The institute is conducting the NORCET on 01 September 2020 (Tuesday). Hence, AIIMS NORCET Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official website www.aiimsexams.org.

All such candidates who have applied for AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 would be able to download their Admit Card from AIIMS website. No admit card will be sent by post. They should bring NORCET Admit Card at the time of Online (CBT) mode Examination and hand over the same to the Invigilator after completing the Examination, failing which their candidature/performance in the Online (CBT) mode Examination will not be considered.

AIIMS NORCET Exam Pattern

The exam will have 200 MCQs of 200 Marks. Out of total, 180 MCQs will be related to subject and 20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude. The time allotted to complete the test is 3 hours (180 minutes). There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NORCET Passing Marks

The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus

The syllabus will be in accordance with education qualification and experience

The institute is conducting the NORCET 2020 for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer Group-B for AIIMS New Delhi and all new AIIMS. Selected candidates shall be paid at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix prerevised Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-. A total of 3929 vacancies are available under AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 through NORCET.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card Link - to be out soon

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment Notification

The online applications were invited from eligible candidates upto 18 August 2020