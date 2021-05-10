AIIMS Patna DV Date 2021 for Nursing Officer Provisional Eligible Candidates @aiimspatna.org, Last Date May 14

AIIMS Patna DV Date 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Document Verification details schedule for the provisionally eligible candidates for the Nursing Officer posts. AIIMS Patna has also declared the result of the eligible candidates for the Nursing Officer Posts.

All the candidates who have been declared provisionally eligible for Nursing Officer post should note that they will have to submit the requisite documents due to which their candidature have been taken as provisional eligible. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of required documents is 14 May 2021 till 5.00 P.M.

