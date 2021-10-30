AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 for 290 Non Faculty (Group B) Posts, Apply Online from 1 Nov onwards @aiimspatna.org

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode. The online applications will be started from 1 November 2021 to 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar samachar.

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding qualifications for a degree/diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. The candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

What is the last date of the online application for AIIMS Patna Non-Faculty Recruitment 2021?

30 November 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for AIIMS Patna Non-Faculty Recruitment 2021?

1 November 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

A total of 290 vacancies will be recruited.