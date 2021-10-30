AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 for 290 Non Faculty (Group B) Posts, Apply Online from 1 Nov onwards @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 12 November 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 12 November 2021
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Store Keeper - 10 Posts
- Assistant Administrative Officer - 1 Post
- Junior Engineer - 4 Posts
- Legal Assistant - 1 Post
- Nursing Officer - 200 Posts
- Medico Social Worker - 3 Posts
- Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - 8 Posts
- Stenographer - 16 Posts
- Junior Administrative Assistant - 16 Posts
- Storekeeper -cum - clerk - 25 Posts
- Junior Warden - 6 Posts
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Store Keeper - Masters Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics.
- Assistant Administrative Officer - Degree of a recognized University or its equivalent.
- Junior Engineer - Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Pollytechnic/Institute.
- Legal Assistant - Graduate with experience of minimum period of 3 years assisting a qualified legal practitioner/firm as Legal Assistant in Legal Department of a Govt. Organisation.
- Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute; Registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Institute Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
- Medico Social Worker - MA/MSW with specialization in Medical Social Work from a recognized University.
- Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board. Certificate of Sanitary Inspector Course.
- Stenographer, Junior Administrative Assistant - 12th pass or equivalent.
- Storekeeper -cum - clerk - Graduate from a recognized Board.
- Junior Warden - 10th pass or equivalent.
Download AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode. The online applications will be started from 1 November 2021 to the 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar Samachar.
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
UR/OBC - Rs. 1500/-
SC/ST/Women/EWS - Rs. 1200/-
PwBD - exempted