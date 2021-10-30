Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 for 290 Non Faculty (Group B) Posts, Apply Online from 1 Nov onwards @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at aiimspatna.org. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 30, 2021 14:49 IST
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 12 November 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 12 November 2021

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Store Keeper - 10 Posts
  • Assistant Administrative Officer - 1 Post
  • Junior Engineer - 4 Posts
  • Legal Assistant - 1 Post
  • Nursing Officer - 200 Posts
  • Medico Social Worker  - 3 Posts
  • Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - 8 Posts
  • Stenographer - 16 Posts
  • Junior Administrative Assistant - 16 Posts
  • Storekeeper -cum - clerk - 25 Posts
  • Junior Warden - 6 Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Store Keeper - Masters Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics.
  • Assistant Administrative Officer - Degree of a recognized University or its equivalent.
  • Junior Engineer - Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Pollytechnic/Institute.
  • Legal Assistant - Graduate with experience of minimum period of 3 years assisting  a qualified legal practitioner/firm as Legal Assistant in Legal Department of a Govt. Organisation.
  • Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute; Registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Institute Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
  • Medico Social Worker  - MA/MSW with specialization in Medical Social Work from a recognized University.
  • Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board. Certificate of Sanitary Inspector Course.
  • Stenographer, Junior Administrative Assistant - 12th pass or equivalent.
  • Storekeeper -cum - clerk - Graduate from a recognized Board.
  • Junior Warden - 10th pass or equivalent.

Download AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode. The online applications will be started from 1 November 2021 to the 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar Samachar.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

UR/OBC - Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/Women/EWS - Rs. 1200/-

PwBD - exempted

 

FAQ

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode. The online applications will be started from 1 November 2021 to 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar samachar.

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding qualifications for a degree/diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. The candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

What is the last date of the online application for AIIMS Patna Non-Faculty Recruitment 2021?

30 November 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for AIIMS Patna Non-Faculty Recruitment 2021?

1 November 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021?

A total of 290 vacancies will be recruited.

Take Free Online AIIMS 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 for 290 Non Faculty (Group B) Posts, Apply Online from 1 Nov onwards @aiimspatna.org
Notification DateOct 30, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 30, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization AIIMS Patna
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.