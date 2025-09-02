GK Questions With Answers on SCO Summit 2025

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 took place in Tianjin, China, with leaders from Asia and Eurasia discussing important regional issues. Try these MCQs to test your general knowledge of this event.
China took on the role of the rotating chair for the years 2024-2025 and had the honor of hosting the summit. Belarus has been graciously accepted as a full member, joining the esteemed ranks of existing members such as China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.
GK Questions and Answers on SCO Summit 2025
Where was the SCO Summit 2025 held?
a) Beijing
b) Astana
c) Tianjin
d) Moscow
Answer: c) Tianjin
Which country hosted the 2025 SCO Summit?
a) Russia
b) India
c) China
d) Kazakhstan
Answer: c) China
On which dates was the summit held?
a) September 1–2
b) August 30–31
c) August 31–September 1
d) September 2–3
Answer: c) August 31–September 1
What is the full form of SCO?
a) Shanghai Cooperation Objective
b) Shanghai Cooperation Organization
c) Shanghai Countries Organization
d) State Cooperation Organization
Answer: b) Shanghai Cooperation Organization
How many member states were in SCO as of 2025?
a) 8
b) 10
c) 12
d) 6
Answer: b) 10
Which new country joined SCO as a full member in 2025?
a) Turkey
b) Belarus
c) Mongolia
d) Afghanistan
Answer: b) Belarus
Who was the host leader at the summit?
a) Xi Jinping
b) Narendra Modi
c) Vladimir Putin
d) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Answer: a) Xi Jinping
Name the Prime Minister of India who attended the summit.
a) Rahul Gandhi
b) Narendra Modi
c) Atal Bihari Vajpayee
d) Manmohan Singh
Answer: b) Narendra Modi
Which President of Russia attended the summit?
a) Dmitry Medvedev
b) Vladimir Putin
c) Boris Yeltsin
d) Mikhail Gorbachev
Answer: b) Vladimir Putin
What was a big topic at the summit?
a) Sports
b) Regional security
c) Space research
d) Literature
Answer: b) Regional security
Which declaration was adopted at the summit?
a) Beijing Declaration
b) Tianjin Declaration
c) Astana Declaration
d) Shanghai Declaration
Answer: b) Tianjin Declaration
What new financial institution was set during the summit?
a) SCO Development Bank
b) Asian Infrastructure Bank
c) Eurasia Investment Bank
d) SCO Monetary Fund
Answer: a) SCO Development Bank
India and Pakistan joined SCO in which year?
a) 2014
b) 2016
c) 2017
d) 2019
Answer: c) 2017
Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas and… pic.twitter.com/HBYS5lhe9d
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025
The SCO Summit 2025 refers to the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Which was the summit's theme in 2025?
a) Connectivity and Growth
b) For Peace and Progress
c) Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move
d) Regional Linkages
Answer: c) Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move
What future area for cooperation was stressed?
a) Fashion industry
b) Digital economy
c) Movie production
d) Road safety
Answer: b) Digital economy
Which Central Asian city was made SCO tourist capital 2025–2026?
a) Bishkek
b) Tashkent
c) Astana
d) Cholpon Ata
Answer: d) Cholpon Ata
Which action was taken to fight drug trafficking?
a) New sports club
b) Anti-drug centers
c) Road safety campaign
d) School education
Answer: b) Anti-drug centers
Was climate change discussed at the summit?
a) No
b) Yes
c) Only briefly
d) Not sure
Answer: b) Yes
Which country thanked the SCO for support after the Pahalgam attack?
a) China
b) Russia
c) India
d) Pakistan
Answer: c) India
SCO leaders said what is important for regional prosperity?
a) Sports events
b) Peace and stability
c) Cultural shows
d) None of these
Answer: b) Peace and stability
The SCO Summit 2025 has shown the dedication of member countries to fostering peace, stability, and economic growth within the region. Leaders highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges such as border security, terrorism, climate change, and technological advancement.
This summit signifies an important moment for the SCO, reflecting enhanced collaboration among Asian and Eurasian nations in an ever-evolving global landscape.
