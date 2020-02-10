AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020 for Senior Resident Posts Announced @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the Interview Date for Senior Resident Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Raipur Senior Resident Posts can download Interview Date notification from the official website of AIIMS Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, the Interview for Senior Resident Posts will be conducted on 20 February 2020. Venue for the interview is-Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS Raipur, Gate no. 05, G. E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099, (Chhattisgarh).

Candidates who have applied for the above posts should note that Call letters for the Interview will be issued shortly by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur had invited applications for Senior Resident Posts against Advertisement No-Admin/Recruitment/SR/2020/AIIMS.RPR/127, dated 11-01-2020.

You can check the Interview date notification on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. However you can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020







AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Go the Notice Section on Home Page.

Click on the link Notice regarding interview to the post of Senior Residents under Govt. of India Residency Scheme in various departments of AIIMS Raipur (Admin/Recruitment /SR/2020/AIIMS.RPR/127, dated 11-01-2020) given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Interview Date.

You should take Print Out of the Interview Date and save a copy for future reference.

