RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts, apply @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019 Notification: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for 4207 Patwari Posts. All interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates having Graduate from any recognized University established by law or any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Government have a golden chance to apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019 Notification. The online application process will start from 20 January 2020 and you can apply till 19 February 2020.

Notification Details:

P 14() RSSB/Patwari/20191450, Date 05/12/2020

Important Dates;

Opening Date for Online Apply: 20 January 2020

Last Date for Online Apply: 19 February 2020

Vacancy Details

Patwari-4207 Posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate from a University established by law or any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Government, and they should have "O" or Higher level certificate course conducted by NIELIT New Delhi DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or

You should have Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate as mentioned in the notification.

For details of the educational qualification of the posts, candidates can check the notification link.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have Min 18yrs to Max 40yrs.

Application Fee:

General / OBC / Other State – Rs.450/-

Rajasthan State – Rs.350/-

SC / ST in Rajasthan State – Rs.250/-

Selection Process:

The selection process for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019 will comprises of written examination followed by / Document Verification. Candidates should note that the date of written examination will be released by the Board in due course of time and only those candidates will participate in the exam whose application form will be filled successfully.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts with the official Website http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 20 January 2020 and you can apply till 19 February 2020. Candidates will have to visit on the official website Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) for details of the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria for the RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019 Notification.