AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected Opening & Closing Ranks Comparison

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.

While making the preference list for counselling, candidates must choose the college based on the fees of the course, number of seats, OPD load and the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. In the article below we have provided the comparison of AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu.

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Overview

Both the institutes AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu were established in 2020. AIIMS Rajkot has an intake of 75 seats for MBBS, while AIIMS Jammu has an intake of 100 seats. Check the table below for key highlights.