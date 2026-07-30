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AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected Opening & Closing Ranks Comparison

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 18:55 IST

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: The NEET UG counselling dates will be released soon. Before filling the choices candidates must do the detailed analysis of institutes such as fees, OPD load, seat matrix, cutoff marks, etc. Candidates can check the detailed analysis here

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.
While making the preference list for counselling, candidates must choose the college based on the fees of the course, number of seats, OPD load and the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. In the article below we have provided the comparison of AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu.

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Overview

Both the institutes AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu were established in 2020. AIIMS Rajkot has an intake of 75 seats for MBBS, while AIIMS Jammu has an intake of 100 seats. Check the table below for key highlights.

Metric / Parameter

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Jammu

State / Location

Rajkot, Gujarat

Vijaypur, Jammu, J&K

Quota Type

Open Seat Quota (All India)

Open Seat Quota (All India)

Total MBBS Intake

75 Seats

100 Seats

Exp. Gen Cutoff Band

85 – 2,150

880 – 3,650

Exp. OBC Cutoff Band

2,030 – 3,240

2,820 – 4,400

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Expected Cutoffs

As per the previous year's analysis, AIIMS Rajkot for the open category can be in the rank range of 85 - 100, whereas AIIMS Jammu can be in the rank range of 880 - 980. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing rank ranges for AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu.

Candidate Category

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Jammu

Expected Opening Rank Range

Expected Closing Rank Range

Expected Opening Rank Range

Expected Closing Rank Range

Open (General)

85 – 100

1,900 – 2,150

880 – 980

3,200 – 3,650

OBC

2,030 – 2,250

2,850 – 3,240

2,820 – 3,120

3,880 – 4,400

EWS

1,540 – 1,710

3,050 – 3,470

3,720 – 4,110

4,370 – 4,970

SC

5,640 – 6,240

20,200 – 23,000

9,300 – 10,300

30,500 – 34,800

ST

21,900 – 24,200

37,700 – 42,900

13,400 – 14,800

41,000 – 46,600

Open PwD

1,99,500 – 2,20,500

2,18,500 – 2,48,000

1,59,800 – 1,76,500

1,59,800 – 1,81,500

OBC PwD

3,05,500 – 3,37,500

3,05,500 – 3,47,000

2,10,700 – 2,32,900

3,36,900 – 3,83,000

EWS PwD

3,72,500 – 4,11,500

3,72,500 – 4,23,000

4,18,000 – 4,62,000

4,18,000 – 4,75,000

SC PwD

-

-

4,92,500 – 5,44,000

4,92,500 – 5,60,000

ST PwD

-

-

7,31,500 – 8,08,500

7,31,500 – 8,31,800

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Fees and Bond

The MBBS fees of AIIMS Rajkot can range between Rs 26000 - Rs 29000 whereas the fees of AIIMS Jammu can range between Rs 5600 - Rs 6100.

Parameter

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Jammu

Fees (Whole Course)

Rs 26,000 - Rs 29,000 

Rs 5,600 - Rs 6100

Bond

No Compulsory Bond

No Compulsory Bond

OPD Load (Daily Average)

800 - 1000

800 - 1000

AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Seat Matrix

The total intake of AIIMS Rajkot is 75 for all categories, whereas the total intake for AIIMS Jammu is 100 for all categories

Candidate Category

Category Code

AIIMS Rajkot Seats

AIIMS Jammu Seats

Open / General

OP NO

29

39

Open PwD

OP PH

2

2

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

BC NO

19

26

OBC PwD

BC PH

1

1

EWS

EW NO

7

9

EWS PwD

EW PH

1

1

Scheduled Caste (SC)

SC NO

11

14

Scheduled Caste PwD

SC PH

0

1

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

ST NO

5

6

Scheduled Tribe PwD

ST PH

0

1

Total Intake Capacity

-

75

100

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 18:55 IST

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