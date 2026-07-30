AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected Opening & Closing Ranks Comparison
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: The NEET UG counselling dates will be released soon. Before filling the choices candidates must do the detailed analysis of institutes such as fees, OPD load, seat matrix, cutoff marks, etc. Candidates can check the detailed analysis here
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, and it will release counselling dates anytime soon. Candidates who were declared successful in this now have to fill out the counselling form and fill in the choice as per their rank and category.
While making the preference list for counselling, candidates must choose the college based on the fees of the course, number of seats, OPD load and the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. In the article below we have provided the comparison of AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu.
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Overview
Both the institutes AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu were established in 2020. AIIMS Rajkot has an intake of 75 seats for MBBS, while AIIMS Jammu has an intake of 100 seats. Check the table below for key highlights.
|
Metric / Parameter
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
State / Location
|
Rajkot, Gujarat
|
Vijaypur, Jammu, J&K
|
Quota Type
|
Open Seat Quota (All India)
|
Open Seat Quota (All India)
|
Total MBBS Intake
|
75 Seats
|
100 Seats
|
Exp. Gen Cutoff Band
|
85 – 2,150
|
880 – 3,650
|
Exp. OBC Cutoff Band
|
2,030 – 3,240
|
2,820 – 4,400
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Expected Cutoffs
As per the previous year's analysis, AIIMS Rajkot for the open category can be in the rank range of 85 - 100, whereas AIIMS Jammu can be in the rank range of 880 - 980. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing rank ranges for AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu.
|
Candidate Category
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
Expected Opening Rank Range
|
Expected Closing Rank Range
|
Expected Opening Rank Range
|
Expected Closing Rank Range
|
Open (General)
|
85 – 100
|
1,900 – 2,150
|
880 – 980
|
3,200 – 3,650
|
OBC
|
2,030 – 2,250
|
2,850 – 3,240
|
2,820 – 3,120
|
3,880 – 4,400
|
EWS
|
1,540 – 1,710
|
3,050 – 3,470
|
3,720 – 4,110
|
4,370 – 4,970
|
SC
|
5,640 – 6,240
|
20,200 – 23,000
|
9,300 – 10,300
|
30,500 – 34,800
|
ST
|
21,900 – 24,200
|
37,700 – 42,900
|
13,400 – 14,800
|
41,000 – 46,600
|
Open PwD
|
1,99,500 – 2,20,500
|
2,18,500 – 2,48,000
|
1,59,800 – 1,76,500
|
1,59,800 – 1,81,500
|
OBC PwD
|
3,05,500 – 3,37,500
|
3,05,500 – 3,47,000
|
2,10,700 – 2,32,900
|
3,36,900 – 3,83,000
|
EWS PwD
|
3,72,500 – 4,11,500
|
3,72,500 – 4,23,000
|
4,18,000 – 4,62,000
|
4,18,000 – 4,75,000
|
SC PwD
|
-
|
-
|
4,92,500 – 5,44,000
|
4,92,500 – 5,60,000
|
ST PwD
|
-
|
-
|
7,31,500 – 8,08,500
|
7,31,500 – 8,31,800
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Fees and Bond
The MBBS fees of AIIMS Rajkot can range between Rs 26000 - Rs 29000 whereas the fees of AIIMS Jammu can range between Rs 5600 - Rs 6100.
|
Parameter
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
Fees (Whole Course)
|
Rs 26,000 - Rs 29,000
|
Rs 5,600 - Rs 6100
|
Bond
|
No Compulsory Bond
|
No Compulsory Bond
|
OPD Load (Daily Average)
|
800 - 1000
|
800 - 1000
AIIMS Rajkot vs AIIMS Jammu: Seat Matrix
The total intake of AIIMS Rajkot is 75 for all categories, whereas the total intake for AIIMS Jammu is 100 for all categories
|
Candidate Category
|
Category Code
|
AIIMS Rajkot Seats
|
AIIMS Jammu Seats
|
Open / General
|
OP NO
|
29
|
39
|
Open PwD
|
OP PH
|
2
|
2
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
BC NO
|
19
|
26
|
OBC PwD
|
BC PH
|
1
|
1
|
EWS
|
EW NO
|
7
|
9
|
EWS PwD
|
EW PH
|
1
|
1
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
SC NO
|
11
|
14
|
Scheduled Caste PwD
|
SC PH
|
0
|
1
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
ST NO
|
5
|
6
|
Scheduled Tribe PwD
|
ST PH
|
0
|
1
|
Total Intake Capacity
|
-
|
75
|
100
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.