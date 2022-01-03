Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

ALIMCO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 33 Manager, DY Manager & Other Posts@alimco.in, Check Eligibility

ALIMCO has invited online application for the 33 Manager post on its official website. Check ALIMCO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 09:00 IST
ALIMCO Recruitment 2022
ALIMCO Recruitment 2022

ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur has invited applications for the 33 posts of Manager, DY Manager, Jr Manager, Asst Manager and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts through the prescribed applications format on or before 18 January 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Engineering in Computer Science/ IT/MCA/MBA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification as mentioned in the nitrification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Important Date for ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2022

Vacancy Details for ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
General Manager Marketing-01
Senior Manager IT-01
Senior Manager-Finance and Account-01
Senior Manager- Maintenance Mechanical-01
Deputy Manager-Marketing After Sale Services-01
Deputy Manager-Material Management supply Chain Management-01
Assistant Manager-Management Supply Chain-01
Assistant Manager  Costing-01
Check the notification link for details of the number posts and others.

Eligibility Criteria for ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Educational Qualification
General Manager Marketing-Full Time Engineering or Full Time MBA Course with 55 per cent marks from Government recognized University/Institute.
Senior Manager IT-Full Time Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT or MCA with minimum  55 per cent marks from Government recognized University/Institute.
Senior Manager-Finance and Account-Passes Final Examination of Institute of Institute of Chartered Accountants/Institute of cost Accountants of India with minimum 50 per cent marks. 
Check the notification link for detail of the Educational Qualification of the posts. 
Senior Manager- Maintenance Mechanical-01
Deputy Manager-Marketing After Sale Services-01
Deputy Manager-Material Management supply Chain Management01
Assistant Manager-Management Supply Chain-01
Assistant Manager  Costing-01

 ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

How to Apply for ALIMCO Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 18 January 2022. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationALIMCO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 33 Manager, DY Manager & Other Posts@alimco.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date3 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission18 Jan, 2022
CityKanpur
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.