SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released for 1180 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Mohd Salman
Sep 10, 2025, 18:38 IST

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025 is out for 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from September 17 to October 16, 2025. The DSSSB PRT Notification PDF includes eligibility, syllabus, and exam details.

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Notification 2025, for 1180 Assistant Teacher posts. Interested can apply online between September 17, 2025 and October 16, 2025 by visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Interested candidates must go through the DSSSB Assistant Notification PDF which is now available to download on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, containing the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ensuring that they meet all the eligibility requirements.

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025

DSSSB has released the DSSSB PRT Notification 2025 on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, which contains the exam date and the number of vacancies of Assistant Teacher (Primary) in Directorate of Education and Assistant Teacher (Primary) in New Delhi
Municipal. The DSSSB PRT Notification PDF is now available for download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and the candidates can apply online starting from September 17 and the last date to apply online is October 16, 2025.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Link

The DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been officially released for 1180 vacancies. Candidates must read the official notification pdf to learn about the required educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025 PDF.

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025

PDF Download

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

The DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025 was released by the DSSSB to recruit Primary Teachers. Candidates can apply online between September 17 and October 16, 2025. Check the table below for DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Notification Year

2025

Total Vacancies

1180

Application Dates

September 17 to October 16, 2025

Mode of Application

Online via DSSSB Official Website

Job Location

Delhi

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News