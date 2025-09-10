DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released for 1180 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Notification 2025, for 1180 Assistant Teacher posts. Interested can apply online between September 17, 2025 and October 16, 2025 by visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Interested candidates must go through the DSSSB Assistant Notification PDF which is now available to download on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, containing the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ensuring that they meet all the eligibility requirements.

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025

DSSSB has released the DSSSB PRT Notification 2025 on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, which contains the exam date and the number of vacancies of Assistant Teacher (Primary) in Directorate of Education and Assistant Teacher (Primary) in New Delhi

Municipal. The DSSSB PRT Notification PDF is now available for download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and the candidates can apply online starting from September 17 and the last date to apply online is October 16, 2025.