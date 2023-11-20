DU Recruitment 2023: 48 Assistant Professor Posts Vacant at Acharya Narendra Dev College, Check Eligibility

ANDC DU Recruitment 2023: Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi (ANDC DU) has invited online applications for various Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf link.

ANDC DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi (ANDC DU) has invited online applications for various Assistant Professor posts in different disciplines. College has published the details notification in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the two weeks of the publication of notification in the Employment News.

Candidates should note that application will be accepted in online mode at the official website- colrec.uod.ac.in.

ANDC DU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online within the two weeks of the publication of notification in the Employment News.



ANDC DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Biomedical Sciences - 04

Botany - 06

Chemistry - 03

Commerce - 05

Computer Science - 05

Electronics - 02

English - 01

Mathematics - 05

Physics - 09

Zoology - 06

Physical Education - 02

Educational Qualification For ANDC DU 2023

Candidates should have master's degree in the relevant stream with 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned /relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by UGC or CSIR. or holding a Ph.D. degree from a foreign University with a ranking among top 500 in the world university ranking.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ANDC DU Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay the application fee asRs. 500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. You can check the notification link for the SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.



ANDC DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For ANDC DU Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.