AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 OUT: Check Exam Date, Get Direct Link To Download

AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 OUT : Get here Andhra Pradesh High Court Civil Judge Admit Card, check exam schedule and other details.

AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 OUT : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the Admit Card of Written Examination for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can download the Admit Card of Written Examination from the official website of Andhra Pradesh High Court at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/ according to the notification released earlier the Mains Written Exam for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) is scheduled to be conducted on 18 and 19 March 2023. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Exam/Screening Test conducted on 7 January 2023 and are supposed to appear in the Mains Exam are advised to download the AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 and check other details on it.

Candidates can download the AP High Court Civil Judge Hall Ticket 2023 by following the instructions given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of Andhra Pradesh High Court at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: On the page opened click on link titled- Link for downloading hall tickets for written examination to be held on 18.03.2023 and 19.03.2023 for 31 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Notified for the year 2022.

Step 4: On the page opened, download the hall ticket by entering User Id and Password and check for all details regarding exam dates, centre and paper details.

AP High Court Civil Judge 2023: Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 31 vacancies for the Andhra Pradesh High Court Civil Judge Junior Division.

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the notification for filling up of 31 vacancies of the Civil Judge Junior Division. The Screening Test was conducted on 7 January 2023 and now the Mains Examination is being conducted in Written Method. The Written Examination for recruitment of Civil Judges shall consist of two papers of Civil Law and Criminal Law of three hours each and one paper of English Translation and Essay Writing. The centre for Mains Exam is Guntur District Andhra Pradesh. The AP High Court Civil Judge Hall Ticket 2023 is available to download from the official website.