Anna University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at coe1.annauniv.edu

Key Points Anna University released UG & PG results for April/May 2026 exams.

Results for all courses were declared on August 10, 2026.

Students can check results on coe1.annauniv.edu with registration number.

Anna University Result 2026 OUT: Anna University has released the annual results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG). The university recently released the First & Second Year and other results for distance education examinations and special examinations online on its official website: coe1.annauniv.edu. The Anna University results have been released for the exams held in April/May 2026. Students can check and download their coe1.annauniv.edu results using the direct link provided below. Candidates need to enter their registration number to download the Anna University result PDF. Anna University Results 2026 Anna University released the semester/annual results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Anna University results 2026 on the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Anna University results.

Anna University Result Link Click here Steps to Download Anna University Result 2026. Candidates need to follow the following steps to download the Anna university result online. Step 1: Visit the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu. Step 2: Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check Anna University Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the Anna University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Anna University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details. Course Result Dates Result Links First & Second Year Results for April/May 2026 Examination August 10, 2026 Click here Except First & Second Year Results for April/May 2026 Examination August 10, 2026 Click here

Problems in downloading the Anna University Result 2026 If a student has any problem downloading the Anna University Result 2026, try the following steps before contacting the exam authority: Close your browser and try again.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection.

Try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Clear your browser history and cache.

Refresh the page and try downloading the result again. Details Mentioned on Anna University Marksheet 2026 Anna University has released the Anna University Result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The marksheet PDF will contain the following details: Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Anna University: Highlights Anna University is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The university was established in the year 1978 and named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).