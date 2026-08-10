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Anna University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at coe1.annauniv.edu

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 20:26 IST

Anna University Result OUT: Anna University declared the annual results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website. The results have been released for April/May 2026 exams. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the Anna University result.

Anna University Result OUT
Anna University Result OUT

Key Points

  • Anna University released UG & PG results for April/May 2026 exams.
  • Results for all courses were declared on August 10, 2026.
  • Students can check results on coe1.annauniv.edu with registration number.

Anna University Result 2026 OUT: Anna University has released the annual results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG). The university recently released the First & Second Year and other results for distance education examinations and special examinations online on its official website: coe1.annauniv.edu. The Anna University results have been released for the exams held in April/May 2026. Students can check and download their coe1.annauniv.edu results using the direct link provided below. Candidates need to enter their registration number to download the Anna University result PDF. 

Anna University Results 2026

Anna University released the semester/annual results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Anna University results 2026 on the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Anna University results.

Anna University Result Link

Click here

Steps to Download Anna University Result 2026.

Candidates need to follow the following steps to download the Anna university result online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Anna University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the Anna University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Anna University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

First & Second Year Results for April/May 2026 Examination

 August 10, 2026 Click here

Except First & Second Year Results for April/May 2026 Examination

 August 10, 2026 Click here 

Problems in downloading the Anna University Result 2026

If a student has any problem downloading the Anna University Result 2026, try the following steps before contacting the exam authority:

  • Close your browser and try again.

  • Make sure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

  • Clear your browser history and cache.

  • Refresh the page and try downloading the result again.

Details Mentioned on Anna University Marksheet 2026

Anna University has released the Anna University Result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The marksheet PDF will contain the following details:

  • Student Name

  • Roll Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Anna University: Highlights

Anna University is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The university was established in the year 1978 and named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Anna University Highlights

University Name

Anna University

Established

1978

Location

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Anna University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 20:26 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the Anna University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Anna University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations can visit the university portal to download the result PDF.
  • How can I check the Anna University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the Anna University Result 2026?
    +
    The Anna University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

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