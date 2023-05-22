APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023 Declared, Download Andhra Pradesh Open School Marks Memo at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

AP Open School Results 2023: APOSS has declared the SSC and Inter result today. Students can download the AP Open School 10th and Inter marks memo online at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Check latest updates here

AP Open School Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the APOSS results for SSC and Inter today on May 22, 2023. Students can download their Mabadi AP marks memo online at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. They have to use their APOSS SSC, Inter hall ticket number to check their results. The SSC exams were held for Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, and Tamil languages, while the AP Inter exams were conducted for Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu subjects.

How to download APOSS SSC, Inter Result 2023 by using hall ticket number?

To download the AP Open School 10th, 12th marks memo students have to visit the official website. To check the Manabadi APOSS inter-result 2023 and 10th class results, go through the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on 10th/12th Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the login window.

Step 4: Submit it and marks memo will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on Manabadi AP Open School Marks Memo 2023?

It is expected that the APOSS result marks memo of SSC and Inter will likely to have information about the students and their marks. They can check the details mentioned on it:

Name Hall Ticket Number Marks Subject-wise marks Name of subjects Pass/fail status Grades Pass percentage

APOSS Result 2023 (SSC & Intermediate): Check Abbreviations Used in Marks Memo

The result marks memo of AP Open School marks memo will have certain abbreviations. Check below the details:

Abbreviation Meaning T Transfer of Credit P Pass F Fail AB Absentee MP MalPractice SYC Subjects yet to be cleared

Previous Year’s Manabadi APOSS 10th Result Statistics

Students can check the table below for the last few year’s pass percentage of AP Open School SSC and Inter: