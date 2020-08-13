APPSC Exam Date 2020 for General Duty Medical Officer Released @appsc.gov.in

APPSC Exam Date 2020 for General Duty Medical Officer: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam date for the General Duty Medical Officer on its official website. All those who have applied for the General Duty Medical Officer can check the exam date on the official website of appsc-appsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the APPSC, the written examination for the General Duty Medical Officer posts will be conducted on 30 September 2020.

The notification further says," With reference to the Commission's advertisement No. PSC-R(A)/18/2020 dated 12th June 2020 for recruitment of Genral Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)-Allopathy under the department of Health and Family Welfare, it is to inform all the candidates that the date for written examination has been fixed on 30 September 2020 at APPSC Examination Hall, Itanagar."

Candidates willing to appear for the written examination for the General Duty Medical Officer posts should note that Admit Card for the written exam will be available on 14 September 2020 on the official website of APPSC. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 14th to 29th September 2020.

All candidates willing to appear in the General Duty Medical Officer Exam can check the details on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Exam Date 2020 for General Duty Medical Officer





Process to Download APPSC Exam Date 2020 for General Duty Medical Officer