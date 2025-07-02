APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Analyst and Others Posts Admit Card Here

APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the hall tickets for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round for the posts of Group-II Services and Analyst Grade-II . The admit card download link is activated for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round for the above posts which is scheduled to be held on July 05, 2025. The admit card consists of all the crucial details including name and roll number of the candidates with the center of CPT and others. Candidates selected for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round can download their hall ticket at the official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025 Download

The Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) is a common examination for the provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate Verification for both Recruitments. Candidates shortlisted for the above round can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-