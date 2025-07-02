APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Analyst and Others Posts Admit Card Here

APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the hall tickets for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round for the posts of Group-II Services and Analyst Grade-II . The admit card download link is activated for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round for the above posts which is scheduled to be held on July 05, 2025. The admit card consists of all the crucial details including name and roll number of the candidates with the center of CPT and others. Candidates selected for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round can download their hall ticket at the official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025 Download
The Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) is a common examination for the provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate Verification for both Recruitments. Candidates shortlisted for the above round can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
|APPSC Analyst Grade-II Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
APPSC Group II CPT 2025: Exam Venue And Timing
The Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) is a common Examination for the provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate Verification for Group 2 and Analyst recruitments. The Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate verification for recruitments to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) and Analyst Grade-II in A.P. Pollution Control Board (Notification No.02/2024) is scheduled to be held on 05.07.2025.The CPT is scheduled to be held at the following 06 District Centers of Andhra Pradesh including
- Visakhapatnam
- Kakinada
- NTR (Vijayawada)
- Guntur
- Tirupati
- Ananthapuramu
How to Download APPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2025
Those who want to download the admit card by visiting APPSC Official website can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission -
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage of the Commission
Step 3: Enter your ‘ID’ and ‘Password’
Step 4: Download APPSC Hall Ticket and take the print out of the same
