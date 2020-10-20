APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Junior Lecturer Posts Declared @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Candidates

APPSC Provisional Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the Provisional Result for the Junior Lectures Posts in A.P. Intermediate Education on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the Junior Lectures Mains exam can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the list of candidates provisionally selected has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates appeared for the Junior Lectures Posts exam can check their result on the official web portal.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the on-line Main Examination held from

17/02/2020 to 20/02/2020 FN & AN at 13 Districts in A.P. for the posts of Junior Lecturers in A.P Intermediate Education (General Recruitment) vide Notification No:22/2018, dated 28/12/2018.

Candidates who have provisionally selected will be not called for verification of original certificates and oral test (Interviews) for the post of Junior Lecturers in A.P Intermediate Education against Notification No.22/2018).

Candidates should note that the verification of original certificates followed by oral test (Interviews) will be held in the O/o Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, New R & B Building, 2nd Floor,M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada– 520010. Commission will announce the DV/Oral dates later on its official website.

The candidates who have qualified for oral test (Interview) will have to produce their Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview, relating to Age, proof of age relaxation, Qualifications, Study Certificates and other as mentioned in the notification.

All such candidates who have appeared for the on-line Main Examination for the the post of Junior Lecturers in A.P Intermediate Education against Notification No.22/2018 can check their rsult available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Junior Lecturer Posts

https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(cyglcujao4qyllvnupugw2gn))/Documents/RESULTS/JL_22_2018/ResultsNotification.pdf