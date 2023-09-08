APSC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: Download Hall Ticket From Sep 15 at apsc.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule

APSC Admit Card 2023 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will upload the admit card for the Assistant Manager post soon on its official website apsc.nic.in. Check the download link.

APSC Admit Card 2023 Update: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit card for the post of Assistant Manager on September 15, 2023 on its official website. It is noted that the written exam for the post of Assistant Manager in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited is scheduled on September 21, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Assistant Manager against advt no. 07/2023 can download their admit card from the official website -https://apsc.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

However, the admit card for the written exam for the above posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: APSC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023





How to Download APSC Admit Card 2023?

You can download your admit card for the post of Assistant Manager from September 15, 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (HPSC) at - https://apsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Admit Card for the Posts Of Assistant Manager on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window. Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

APSC Assistant Manager 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Manager on September 21, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in two sittings i.e. from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. As per the programme released, exams will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm for the subject Human Resource and from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm for General Studies.

APSC Assistant Manager 2023 Documents to carry

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to follow all the guidelines and instructions given on the admit card. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Download APSC Assistant Manager 2023 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link to download their hall ticket for the screening test. You can download your hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.