APSC AE Selection List 2026 Out For Assistant Engineer Posts- 6,095 Shortlisted, Download PDF - Link Here
APSC AE List 2026 Download link has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the Assistant Engineer under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer posts on August 09, 2026. Check admit card download link and other details here.
APSC AE List 2026 Download: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on its official website. The list of shortlisted candidates have been released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates who are able to appear in the screening test. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) posts against Advt. No. 31/2025 on August 09, 2026 across the state. Exams will be conducted in two sittings from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
APSC AE List 2026 Direct Link
The APSC AE List 2026 pdf download link for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) is available on the official website. Candidates applied for different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Chemical can download the list of candidates shortlisted for written exam. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|Name of Discipline
|List of shortlisted candidates
|APSC AE List 2026 -Civil
|PDF Download Link
|APSC AE List 2026- Mechanical
|PDF Download Link
|APSC AE List 2026- Chemical
|PDF Download Link
How to Download APSC AE Admit Card 2026 Date
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the APSC AE Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) on August 03, 2026 on its official website-www.apsc.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on August 09, 2026 will have to provide their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. You will have to appear in the written exam at the venue mentioned on the hall ticket.
APSC AE List 2026 Candidates Statistics
A total of 6,095 candidates have been shortlisted for the screening test round in all the three disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Chemical. Out of 6095 candidates, 4095 are selectd for Civil, 1638 for Mechanical and 362 for Chemical. Check the details of the shortlisted candidates statistics given below-
|Name of Discipline
|Number of shortlisted candidates
|Civil
|
362
|Mechanical
|
1638
|Chemical
|4095
How to Download APSC AE List 2026 PDF?
Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health
Engineering Department, Assam can download the list of shortlisted candidates from the official website after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC- https://apsc.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link-List of candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam (Advt. No. 31/2025) on the home page.
- Step 3: Choose the discipline for which you have applied and click the link
- Step 4: Download and take the printout of the pdf.
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