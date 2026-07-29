APSC AE List 2026 Download: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on its official website. The list of shortlisted candidates have been released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates who are able to appear in the screening test. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) posts against Advt. No. 31/2025 on August 09, 2026 across the state. Exams will be conducted in two sittings from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

APSC AE List 2026 Direct Link

The APSC AE List 2026 pdf download link for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) is available on the official website. Candidates applied for different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Chemical can download the list of candidates shortlisted for written exam. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-