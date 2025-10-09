RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

APSC Grade 4 Registration Closes Today, Apply Now at apsc.recruitment.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 9, 2025, 15:44 IST

APSC Grade 4 Apply Online Last Date: Candidates should hurry as today, 09 October 2025, is the last day to register for APSC Grade IV recruitment. Visit the official APSC website to complete the application process now. In order to apply for the Grade 4 recruitment, candidates must be Class 8 passed and maximum qualification to apply is Class 12. Candidates having more qualifications than Class 12 cannot apply. Check this article to get the apply link, eligibility criteria, application process, fee details and other important information.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today
APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today

APSC Grade 4 Apply Online Last Date: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting candidates against 20 posts of Grade IV services. The candidates must hurry up and apply for the APSC Grade IV recruitment as today is the last date to register. The Assam Grade 4 recruitment notification was released on 08 September 2025. The application process was started from 09 September 2025 and the last date to register is 09 October. Candidates can visit the official website www.apscrecruitment.in to register. The last date to submit the application fee is 11 October 2025.

APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Grade IV (Class IV) posts under various state departments. The total number of vacancies are 20. The application window is open from 10 September 2025 to 09 October 2025.

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Advertisement No.

Advt. No. 30/2025 (Grade IV)

Total Vacancies

20 

Posts Offered

Grade IV / Class IV posts under state departments

Application Start Date

10 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

09 October 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

11 October 2025 

Official Website

www.apscrecruitment.in

APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates who want to apply for the APSC Grade 4 recruitment can visit the official website to get the apply online link and then they can fill the application form.

Direct Link to Apply for APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025

Steps to Apply for APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the APSC Grade 4 recruitment 2025 can follow the steps provided below:

  • Go to the official APSC website- www.apscrecruitment.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Whats New box click on “Grade IV” link.

  • You will be redirected to another page containing the link for “Annexure-I (Self-Declaration)”. Candidates have to fill this and submit along with the application form.

  • To apply for the Grade IV post, candidates are required to create an account on the APSC website. Click on the Register button and fill all the details that have been asked to create an account. Your username and password will be generated after this.

  • Log in using the credentials provided

  • Fill in the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of required documents (photograph, signature, certificates, etc.).

  • Pay the application fee using online mode and the fee is non-refundable.

  • Double check the application form before final submission.

  • Submit the application and download it for future reference.

APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. The application fee is common across all categories.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹ 47.20

SC / ST / PwBD / Reserved Categories

₹ 47.20

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News