APSC Grade 4 Registration Closes Today, Apply Now at apsc.recruitment.in

APSC Grade 4 Apply Online Last Date: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting candidates against 20 posts of Grade IV services. The candidates must hurry up and apply for the APSC Grade IV recruitment as today is the last date to register. The Assam Grade 4 recruitment notification was released on 08 September 2025. The application process was started from 09 September 2025 and the last date to register is 09 October. Candidates can visit the official website www.apscrecruitment.in to register. The last date to submit the application fee is 11 October 2025.
APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Grade IV (Class IV) posts under various state departments. The total number of vacancies are 20. The application window is open from 10 September 2025 to 09 October 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|
Advertisement No.
|
Advt. No. 30/2025 (Grade IV)
|
Total Vacancies
|
Posts Offered
|
Grade IV / Class IV posts under state departments
|
Application Start Date
|
10 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
09 October 2025
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
Official Website
|
www.apscrecruitment.in
APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who want to apply for the APSC Grade 4 recruitment can visit the official website to get the apply online link and then they can fill the application form.
Direct Link to Apply for APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025
Steps to Apply for APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025
Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the APSC Grade 4 recruitment 2025 can follow the steps provided below:
-
Go to the official APSC website- www.apscrecruitment.in.
-
On the homepage, in the Whats New box click on “Grade IV” link.
-
You will be redirected to another page containing the link for “Annexure-I (Self-Declaration)”. Candidates have to fill this and submit along with the application form.
-
To apply for the Grade IV post, candidates are required to create an account on the APSC website. Click on the Register button and fill all the details that have been asked to create an account. Your username and password will be generated after this.
-
Log in using the credentials provided
-
Fill in the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of required documents (photograph, signature, certificates, etc.).
-
Pay the application fee using online mode and the fee is non-refundable.
-
Double check the application form before final submission.
-
Submit the application and download it for future reference.
APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. The application fee is common across all categories.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹ 47.20
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Reserved Categories
|
₹ 47.20
