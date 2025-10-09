APSC Grade 4 Registration Closes Today, Apply Now at apsc.recruitment.in

APSC Grade 4 Apply Online Last Date: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting candidates against 20 posts of Grade IV services. The candidates must hurry up and apply for the APSC Grade IV recruitment as today is the last date to register. The Assam Grade 4 recruitment notification was released on 08 September 2025. The application process was started from 09 September 2025 and the last date to register is 09 October. Candidates can visit the official website www.apscrecruitment.in to register. The last date to submit the application fee is 11 October 2025.

APSC Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Overview

