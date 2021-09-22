APSC Recruitment 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the 15 posts of - Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 24 October 2021. Online submission of application for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification will commence from 24 September 2021.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960 with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification.
Candidates selected finally for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) will get Pay Scale as Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/and Pay Band - PB- 4. You can check the notification for details in this regards.
Notification Details APSC Recruitment 2021 :
ADVT. NO. 06/2021
Dated : 20th September, 2021
Important Date for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Starting Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 October 2021
Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Insurance Medical Officer (IMO)-15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960
Age Limit for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2021.
The upper age limit is relaxable as per the government norms.
APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website.
- Applicants who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to theAPSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in .
- Register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’.
- After creating an account, applicants need to login with the credentials.
- After login, applicants need to provide One Time Registration details such as Personal Information,
- Educational Qualification, Work Experience, Photo and others.
- Link and complete the user registration process by providing basic details.
- Last date for submission of application is 24 October 2021.