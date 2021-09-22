APSC Recruitment 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the posts of - Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) on its official website. You can check application process and all details here.

APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the 15 posts of - Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 24 October 2021. Online submission of application for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification will commence from 24 September 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960 with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates selected finally for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) will get Pay Scale as Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/and Pay Band - PB- 4. You can check the notification for details in this regards.



Notification Details APSC Recruitment 2021 :

ADVT. NO. 06/2021

Dated : 20th September, 2021

Important Date for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 October 2021

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Insurance Medical Officer (IMO)-15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960

Age Limit for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2021.

The upper age limit is relaxable as per the government norms.

APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website.