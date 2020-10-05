APSC Admit Card 2020 Released for JE Screening Test @apsc.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

APSC Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test Date for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Screening Test can download their admit card available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, the admit card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under PWD vide Advt. No.06/2019 has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website.

It is noted that APSC is going to conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) and earlier it has released the details of the Exam Venue and details on the official website.

In a bid to download their admit card from the official website, candidates will have to login and provide the essential credentials on the official website. You can download the Admit card also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Admit Card 2020 Released for JE Screening Test