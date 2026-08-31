APSC JE Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Dates and More Details Here

APSC JE Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department on September 29, 2026 across the state. The Commission has uploaded the detailed schedule for APSC JE Admit Card 2026 release date and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted in two shifts including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Candidates will have to appear for the exams consisting to two papers including General Knowledge

(Paper - I) and Civil or Agriculture Engineering (Paper - II). Candidates who have successfully applied for JE posts against Advt. No. 26/2025 can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link The APSC JE Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-https://apsc.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the same directly through the link given below- APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active Soon) APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Release Date The e-Admission Certificate (Admit Card) for the Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department will be uploaded on the official website on September 14, 2026 on the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in). To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with valid Identity card at the exam venue.

apsc.nic.in APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Overview Assam Public Service Commission will hold the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department (Advt. No. 26/20250 on September 29, 2026.Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. APSC JE Recruitment 2026- Highlights Organization Assam Public Service Commission Dept Soil Conservation Department Post Junior Engineer Advt No Advt. No. 26/2025 Exam Date September 29, 2026 Admit Card status Soon Job Location Assam Official website https://apsc.nic.in

APSC JE Exam 2026 Pattern The Assam Public Service Commission will conduct an OMR-based Screening Test for the Junior Engineer post under the Soil Conservation Department on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The exam will be held for two parts including, with Paper I (General Knowledge) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper II (Civil or Agriculture Engineering) from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Check details of the screening test given below-