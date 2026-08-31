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APSC JE Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Dates and More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:11 IST

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the post of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department on its official website. The written exam is to be held on September 29, 2026 across the state. Check exam pattern and more details here.

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Dates and More Details Here
APSC JE Admit Card 2026 at apsc.nic.in soon, Check Exam Dates and More Details Here

APSC JE Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department on September 29, 2026 across the state. The Commission has uploaded the detailed schedule for APSC JE Admit Card 2026 release date and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted in two shifts including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Candidates will have to appear for the exams consisting to two papers including General Knowledge
(Paper - I) and Civil or Agriculture Engineering (Paper - II).

Candidates who have successfully applied for JE posts against Advt. No. 26/2025 can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link 

The APSC JE Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-https://apsc.nic.in.  Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active Soon)

APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The e-Admission Certificate (Admit Card) for the Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department will be uploaded on the official website on September 14, 2026 on the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in). To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with valid Identity card at the exam venue.

apsc.nic.in APSC JE Admit Card 2026 Overview

Assam Public Service Commission will hold the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department (Advt. No. 26/20250 on September 29, 2026.Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. 

APSC JE Recruitment 2026- Highlights

Organization

Assam Public Service Commission

Dept

Soil Conservation Department

Post

Junior Engineer 

Advt No

Advt. No. 26/2025 

Exam Date

September 29, 2026

Admit Card status

Soon

Job Location

Assam

Official website

https://apsc.nic.in


APSC JE Exam 2026 Pattern

The Assam Public Service Commission will conduct an OMR-based Screening Test for the Junior Engineer post under the Soil Conservation Department on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The exam will be held for two parts including, with Paper I (General Knowledge) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper II (Civil or Agriculture Engineering) from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Check details of the screening test given below-

Event Details
Date of exam September 29, 2026
Shift time From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
Papers time Paper I (General Knowledge) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper II (Civil or Agriculture Engineering) from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

 



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:08 IST

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