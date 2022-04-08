APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 Released @apsc.nic.in,Raise Objections Till Apr 11

APSC has released the Answer Key for the Screening Test for the post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check process to raise objections.

APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Screening Test for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics. All those candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the Inspector of Statistics under Transformation & Development Department, Assam can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the screening test for the Inspector of Statistics post against Advt. No 02/2021 on 02 April 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 on its official website.

You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Statistics under Transformation & Development Department, Assam.(Advt. No.: 02/2021, dated: 12-01-2021) ” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 Update. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Inspector of Statistics post should note that they can raise their answer key, if any in the online mode as instructed by the official website.

Candidates will have to raise their objections along with the Answer Key Claim Format which is available on the official website. Last date for sending objection is 11 April 2022.

You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.