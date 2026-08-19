APSSB Admit Card 2026 Date: When and Where to Download CHSL Admit Card & City Slip PDF
APSSB Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2026. A total of 207 various posts including Record Keeper/ Record Clerk, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and others are to be filled. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
APSSB Admit Card 2026 Date: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2026 on September 20, 2026 across the state. A total of 207 various posts including Record Keeper/ Record Clerk, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and other posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts will be able to download the APSSB Admit Card 2026 through the official website. The APSSB Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document to appear in the exam hall for the above poss. You will get here all the details regarding the hall ticket release date, steps to download and others here.
APSSB Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Once released, candidates applied successfully for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://apssb.nic.in. You can download the APSSB Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-
APSSB Admit Card 2026
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APSSB Admit Card 2026 Release Date
However the exam conducting body has not mentioned any specific release date for the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2026. It is noted that the written exam is scheduled on September 20, 2026 across the state. Candidates appearing in the exam should note that the individual admit cards will not be sent by the APSSB to the candidates. Candidates will have to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-www.apssb.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of the website for the latest information related to the examination.
Steps to Download APSSB CSHL Admit Card 2026?
Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the APSSB CSHL Admit Card 2026 to the link at the official website. You can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket from the official website.
- Visit the official website at www.apssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the “ Latest Update.”
- Click on the link titled ” Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2026″
- Enter your Registration number and Date of Birth.
- After entering the details, click on the Submit / Download
- Your Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the admit card to carry it to the examination centre
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.