Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Teacher Recruitment Registration Till 20th Oct: Check How to Apply Online @aps-csb.in

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Teacher Recruitment Registration Till 20th Oct @aps-csb.in: Army Public School (APS) AWES will be conducting Exam on 21st & 22nd Nov 2020 for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs) for 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. Candidates can apply for this exam from 10 AM on 01 Oct 2020 to 5 PM on 20 Oct 2020. For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at the Step-by-Step Process of filling APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Application Form:

Pre-requisites before starting the Army Public School (APS) Registration:

Before beginning the process of filling the form, please keep the following information ready with you:

All your qualification details

You need to upload your scanned photo, signature and education qualification document while registering, hence keep ready a scanned clear photo, signature and education qualification document of yours. The size of the photo should be 140 x 160 (60Kb) and size of this signature file should be 60 x 90 (30Kb).

A valid e-mail id which you will be using at least for the next 6 months. All communication will be done on this e-mail id which you will enter while registering for APS exam.

A Valid mobile number as all information via sms will be sent to this number.

A valid Credit / Debit card or your net-banking details for online payment of Application fee.

Step-1: Go to the official website of Army Public School (APS)

Candidates are expected to register ONLINE for the screening exam by logging onto the Registration Portal http://aps-csb.in. The registration portal has been opened on 1st October 2020. Candidates can register from 10 AM on 01 Oct 2020 to 5 PM on 20 Oct 2020. Thereafter the portal will be closed for registration.

Step-2: First time you will enter as NEW USER

Here you will read the instructions carefully, accept the declaration and proceed.

Step-3: Now you need to do Self Registration

Here you need to enter few basic details. Please ensure you enter the correct details on this Self Registration form and verify it before you click on “Proceed” button on this page. Once you click on “proceed” button, you cannot edit any data entered on this page.

Step-4: Login ID and Password

After that, you need to fill the details pertaining to eligibility for examination, if the candidate is eligible for examination a unique 6 digit password will be generated and shown on your screen and also will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

From now onwards, whenever you wish to login to the registration portal, you will come as an existing user and login with your email id and this unique 6 digit password. This completes your registration process.

Step-4: Fill the Professional, Qualification and Experience Details

In this step, you need to fill your Profession Details, Qualification Details and Experience Details.

Step-5: Payment of Application Fee

You can do the payment of application fee of Rs.500 in Online payment mode only.

You can select ONLINE PAYMENT mode and then do the payment using Credit card/ Debit card/ Net Banking. Once your payment is successfully done, you will receive a confirmation E-mail and SMS. Once you have received the successful payment confirmation, you can proceed with the remaining part of registration process.

Step-6: Upload of Photograph, Signature and Documents

After payment of fee, the candidates will be asked by the system to attached following documents:

(i) Photographs and Signatures - The size of the photo should be 140 x 160 (60Kb) and size of this signature file should be 60 x 90 (30Kb).

(ii) Proof of Date of Birth

(iii) Certificates of Academic Qualifications

Once you have filled the complete form, we suggest you once again check the complete data entered by clicking on VIEW/MODIFY button. Once you are sure that all the data entered is accurate, you will have to accept a declaration and click on I AGREE. Once you confirm, your form will get finally SUBMITTED and no change in the data is possible after this submit. Here you can click on PREVIEW button to view your filled form. If you wish, you can PRINT your filled form and keep a copy with you for reference.

After applying online for the AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam candidates would be able to take mock-tests online to familiarize themselves with the exam procedure. A link for this will be available on the Registration Portal with effect from 4th Nov 2020 to 13th Nov 2020.