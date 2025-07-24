Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2025 will commence on July 24 at 5 p.m. There are 290 state quota seats available for MBBS, BSc Nursing, and other PCB group courses. Candidates can register online at the official admission portal, apjee.co.in, until July 30. To register for NEET counselling, candidates must provide their NEET UG 2025 application number, roll number, date of birth, a functional email address, and mobile number. After successful OTP verification, candidates can log in using their credentials.
They can then complete the NEET Arunachal Pradesh application form by submitting their personal and professional details. Upon completion, candidates will be redirected to the apply page. After selecting their desired courses and categories, they can proceed to the fee payment window. The registration fee is Rs 500 for Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) Category 1 candidates and Rs 700 for non-APST Category 2 candidates.
Arunachal NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule
The official schedule for Arunachal Pradesh MBBS admission 2025 is given below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online registration
|
July 24-30
|
Document uploading
|
July 25-31
|
List of eligible registered candidates
|
August 1
|
Choice-filling and locking
|
August 1-7
|
Round 1 seat allotment
|
August 8
|
Online and physical reporting to the respective directorates
|
August 11-14
|
Round 2 seat allotment
|
August 29
|
Online and physical reporting to the respective directorates
|
September 1-5
|
Withdrawal of seat
|
September 6-10
|
Spot round registration (tentative)
|
September 10-14
|
Conduct of spot round (tentative)
|
September 16
Arunachal NEET UG 2025 Counselling: PwD guidelines
PwD candidates who have valid NEET UG 2025 scores must report to the medical board at TRIHMS, Naharlagan, between July 25 and July 31. This medical examination is essential for the final confirmation of their PwD status and to assess their suitability for the courses.
Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2025 Counselling Process
The NEET counselling process for Arunachal Pradesh involves a few key stages:
-
Registration:
-
Candidates must register on the official website (www.apdhte.nic.in).
-
Fill in personal, academic, and NEET 2025 score details.
-
Upload all required documents (e.g., certificates, marksheets, NEET rank card, photo, PWD certificate).
-
State Merit List:
-
APDHTE creates a merit list based on applications and NEET scores.
-
Candidates then use this list to fill their course and college preferences.
-
Filling Choices:
-
After document verification, eligible candidates select their preferred courses and colleges.
-
Choices can be changed or reordered, but once locked, they cannot be altered.
-
Seat Allotment List:
-
APDHTE releases a seat allotment list for the first round based on choices and merit.
-
Candidates must decide whether to accept the seat ('Freezing') or participate in later rounds for better options ('Floating').
-
Collecting Nomination Letter:
-
If a candidate accepts a seat, they must collect a nomination letter from the Directorate of Medical Education Training and Research (DMETR) in Naharlagun.
-
Bring all original and two sets of self-attested document copies.
-
Failing to collect the letter means the candidate is not interested, and the seat goes to the next round.
Note: A spot round of counselling is only held if seats are still vacant after the second round.
Documents Required During Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025
-
NEET 2025 result/scorecard
-
Recent passport-sized photographs (Five in number)
-
Class 12 marksheet
-
Passing Certificate of Class 12
-
Class 10 marksheet
-
Permanent Residence Certificate
-
APST Certificate for Category-I state/central government employees
-
Domicile/Employment Certificate for Category-II state/central government employees
-
Migration Certificate
-
Medical Fitness Certificate
-
Character Certificate
The Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 is a crucial step for aspiring medical and dental students in the state. By understanding the registration process, choice filling, seat allotment, and required documents, candidates can navigate the counselling efficiently. Check out the below links for state-wise NEET UG Counselling 2025.
