Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2025 will commence on July 24 at 5 p.m. There are 290 state quota seats available for MBBS, BSc Nursing, and other PCB group courses. Candidates can register online at the official admission portal, apjee.co.in, until July 30. To register for NEET counselling, candidates must provide their NEET UG 2025 application number, roll number, date of birth, a functional email address, and mobile number. After successful OTP verification, candidates can log in using their credentials.

They can then complete the NEET Arunachal Pradesh application form by submitting their personal and professional details. Upon completion, candidates will be redirected to the apply page. After selecting their desired courses and categories, they can proceed to the fee payment window. The registration fee is Rs 500 for Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) Category 1 candidates and Rs 700 for non-APST Category 2 candidates.