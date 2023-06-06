Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Direct Link: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th ফলাফল at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result ফলাফল 2023 on June 6, 2023. The ফল has been made live at 9 AM. Candidates can check Assam Board 12th class results 2023 on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. In addition, the Assam HS results link is available on resultsassam.nic.in and jagranjosh.com. Sankalpjit Saikia tops in Arts stream, Nikhilesh Dutta tops in Science stream and from Commerce stream, Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar get the fist rank. Science stream gets the highest pass percentage of 84.96%.
Check Assam HS Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)
Latest Updates from Assam Board Result 2023
AHSEC HS Result 2023: Girls Dominate Boys
Assam AHSEC ফলাফল 2023: Stream-wise Statistics
Stream-wise Pass Percentage
Stream-wise Number of Candidates
Division-wise Details
Best Performing District, Science stream: Baksa (95.69%)
Assam AHSEC Result 2023 DECLARED: Important Statistics
STREAM
GENDER
TOTAL APPEARED
TOTAL PASSED
DIVISION
OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE
1st
2nd
3rd
70.12
ARTS
MALE
112186
74707
9191
23635
41881
FEMALE
149045
108473
19460
35234
53779
COMMERCE
MALE
14184
11167
3218
4581
3368
79.57
FEMALE
6233
5078
2036
1905
1137
SCIENCE
MALE
27542
23038
10572
9770
2696
84.96
FEMALE
18841
16367
8296
6685
1386
VOCATIONAL
MALE
1250
1059
188
781
90
85.61
FEMALE
620
542
134
366
42
TOTAL
329901
240431
53095
82957
104379
The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to Twitter to notify about the AHSEC Result 2023 Official Date and Time. Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam also tweeted that today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result ফল 2023 Overview
Websites to Check AHSEC Result 2023 Class 12: Where to Check Assam HS Result Online
Assam HS Result 2023 will be declared at 9 AM, today.
HS Final Year Exam Results 2023 will be Available within a few minutes on these websites:
How to Check Assam HS Class 12th Result Online
Step to get your Assam HS Result 2023 online from ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in.
Step 1: Go to the website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or other result websites mentioned above.
Step 2: Click on the link for the Assam 12th HS Final Year Result 2023.
Step 3: Enter your roll and number along with the captcha code.
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Take a screenshot or download the Assam Class 12 Result 2023 scorecard for future reference.
Alternate Ways to Check Assam Board Class 12 Result 2023
Apart from the websites by AHSEC, Assam Board candidates can check their 12th class result 2023 of all three streams via Mobile App Upolobdha and via SMS service.
Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on Upolobdha Mobile App
Follow the steps given below to check your Assam 12th class board exam scorecard from the official mobile app for AHSEC HS Final Examination results 2023:
Step 1: Download and install the Upolobdha Mobile App on your smartphone using Google Play Store or Apple App Store, for Android and iOS users respectively.
Step 2: Sign Up or Register using your mobile number and other details.
Step 3: Click on the latest results link
Step 4: Enter your AHSEC Roll Number, Roll Code and Captcha code
Step 5: Submit
Your Assam HS Class 12 Result 2023 will open up on screen
Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 via SMS
If the online website links do not open up or the websites or mobile app is not working due to high traffic then follow these steps to get your Assam 12th Result 2023 offline, via SMS:
Step 1: Open the SMS app in your mobile phone
Step 2: Type a news sms in this format: ASSAM12<roll number>.
Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.
Wait to get back your AHSEC 12th result 2023 on the same mobile number.
Assam AHSEC 12th HS Passing Marks
A candidate must score at least 21 marks out of the maximum marks in each theory paper, of all streams. Overall, in each subject and aggregate, 30 percent marks is mandatory to qualify the examination. Check the subject-wise passing marks in AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 below:
AHSEC 12th Grading System 2023
Based on the range of marks obtained, these are the grades that you will be given in your Assam Board 12th Class Results 2023:
Last years result statistics from Assam HS Result
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result Date and Time from Past Years
AHSEC HS Result 2023 FAQs
Que1: Assam HS Result 2023 Date and Time Link
The Assam Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published today, June 6, 2023 at 9 AM.
Que2: How can I check 12th result in Assam?
AHSEC Result 2023 for Assam Board Class 12 can be checked on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, jagranjosh.com.