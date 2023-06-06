Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Direct Link: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th ফলাফল at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System

Assam AHSEC HS Result ফল 2023 DECLARED: Assam Board Class 12th Result of Science, Commerce, Arts streams declared TODAY at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, jagranjosh.com. Snakalpjit Saikia from Arts stream TOPS. Find here the Direct AHSEC Result Link 2023. Get to know all about Assam HS Passing Marks and Grading System here. 

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared  the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result ফলাফল 2023 on June 6, 2023. The ফল has been made live at 9 AM. Candidates can check Assam Board 12th class results 2023 on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. In addition, the Assam HS results link is available on resultsassam.nic.in and jagranjosh.com. Sankalpjit Saikia tops in Arts stream, Nikhilesh Dutta tops in Science stream and from Commerce stream, Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar get the fist rank. Science stream gets the highest pass percentage of 84.96%.

Check Assam HS Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)

Latest Updates from Assam Board Result 2023

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Girls Dominate Boys

Gender

Statistics

Boys Appeared

59302

Boys Pass Percentage 

66.94%

Girls Appeared

87324

Girls Pass Percentage

72.92%

Assam Class 12 Arts Toppers List 2023

  • Rank 1 - Sankalpjit Saikia
  • Rank 2 - Diya Mahanta
  • Rank 3 - Shreya Sarkar
  • Rank 4 - Suklengmung Chetia
  • Rank 5 - Sheikh Sania Tasnim Rahman
  • Rank 6- Kabyashree Chetia
  • Rank 7 - Kashmita Sharma, Shabnam Saikia
  • Rank 8 - Pratiksha Bhuyan, Dristi NG Barman, Jerifa Ahmed
  • Rank 9 - Kabyashree Das
  • Rank 10 - Kristina Devi, Mrinmoy Kumar Bora, Roktima Pator

Assam HS Science Toppers List 2023

  • Rank 1: Nikhilesh Dutta
  • Rank 2: Areejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishab Upadhyay
  • Rank 3: Prarthana Priyam Saikia
  • Rank 4: Satyajit Kaman
  • Rank 5: Gorangajit Gogoi

Assam AHSEC Commerce Toppers List 2023

  • Rank 1 - Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar
  • Rank 2 - Jhilik Sheel
  • Rank 3 - Jahangir Alam Choudhury
  • Rank 4 - Surya Jain
  • Rank 5 - Kechika Jain
  • Rank 6 - Nandita das
  • Rank 8 - Smriti Thakur
Total number of Candidates appeared 3,29,901
Total Number of Candidates Passed 2,40,431

Assam AHSEC ফলাফল 2023: Stream-wise Statistics

Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Arts

 70.12
Commerce 79.57
Science 84.96
Vocational 85.61

Stream-wise Number of Candidates

  Total Appeared Total Passed
Arts 261231 183180 
Commerce 20417  16245
Science 46383  39405
Vocational 1870  1601

Division-wise Details

  1st Division 2nd Division 3rd Division
Arts  28651  58869  95660
Commerce  5254  6486  4505
Science  18868  16455  4082
Vocational  322  1147  132
Best Performing District, Science stream: Baksa (95.69%)

Assam AHSEC Result 2023 DECLARED: Important Statistics

STREAM

GENDER

TOTAL APPEARED

TOTAL PASSED

DIVISION

OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE
       

1st

2nd

3rd

70.12

ARTS

MALE

112186

74707

9191

23635

41881

FEMALE

149045

108473

19460

35234

53779

COMMERCE

MALE

14184

11167

3218

4581

3368

79.57

FEMALE

6233

5078

2036

1905

1137

SCIENCE

MALE

27542

23038

10572

9770

2696

84.96

FEMALE

18841

16367

8296

6685

1386

VOCATIONAL

MALE

1250

1059

188

781

90

85.61

FEMALE

620

542

134

366

42

TOTAL

329901

240431

53095

82957

104379

  

The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to Twitter to notify about the AHSEC Result 2023 Official Date and Time.  Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam also tweeted that today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result ফল 2023 Overview

Board Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
Class 12
Stream Science, Commerce, Arts
AHSEC HS Result Date and Time June 6, 9 AM
Official Website www.ahsec.assam.gov.in
Assam AHSEC Result 2023 Link

assam12.jagranjosh.com

https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/

https://resultsassam.nic.in/
Total Number of Candidates

3,42,869
Science stream 47, 485
Commerce stream 20,907
Arts stream 2.72 lakh

Websites to Check AHSEC Result 2023 Class 12: Where to Check Assam HS Result Online

Assam HS Result 2023 will be declared at 9 AM, today.

HS Final Year Exam Results 2023 will be Available within a few minutes on these websites:

12th Class Assam Result 2023 Website

Assam Class 12 Result 2023 Website Link

ahsec.assam.gov.in

https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/

resultsassam.nic.in

https://resultsassam.nic.in/

jagranjosh.com

assam12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Assam HS Class 12th Result Online

Step to get your Assam HS Result 2023 online from ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in.

Step 1: Go to the website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or other result websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Assam 12th HS Final Year Result 2023.

Step 3: Enter  your roll and number along with the captcha code.

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Take a screenshot or download the Assam Class 12 Result 2023 scorecard for future reference.

Alternate Ways to Check Assam Board Class 12 Result 2023

Apart from the websites by AHSEC, Assam Board candidates can check their 12th class result 2023 of all three streams via Mobile App Upolobdha and via SMS service.

Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on Upolobdha Mobile App

Follow the steps given below to check your Assam 12th class board exam scorecard from the official mobile app for AHSEC HS Final Examination results 2023:

Step 1: Download and install the Upolobdha Mobile App on your smartphone using Google Play Store or Apple App Store, for Android and iOS users respectively.

Step 2: Sign Up or Register using your mobile number and other details.

Step 3: Click on the latest results link

Step 4: Enter your AHSEC Roll Number, Roll Code and Captcha code

Step 5: Submit

Your Assam HS Class 12 Result 2023 will open up on screen

Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 via SMS

If the online website links do not open up or the websites or mobile app is not working due to high traffic then follow these steps to get your Assam 12th Result 2023 offline, via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Type a news sms in this format: ASSAM12<roll number>. 

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263. 

Wait to get back your AHSEC 12th result 2023 on the same mobile number.

Assam AHSEC 12th HS Passing Marks

A candidate must score at least 21 marks out of the maximum marks in each theory paper, of all streams. Overall, in each subject and aggregate, 30 percent marks is mandatory to qualify the examination. Check the subject-wise passing marks in AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 below:

Subject-wise Passing Marks in Assam HS Result 2023

Subjects

Minimum Passing Marks(Theory)

Overall Passing Marks (Theory + Practical/ Project)

Physics

21

30

Chemistry

21

30

Mathematics

21

30

Biology

21

30

Accountancy

21

30

Business Studies

21

30

Economics

21

30

History

21

30

Political Science

21

30

Sociology

21

30

English

21

30

AHSEC 12th Grading System 2023

Based on the range of marks obtained, these are the grades that you will be given in your Assam Board 12th Class Results 2023:

Marks

Grade

100-91

A1

90-81

A2

80-71

B1

70-61

B2

60-51

C1

50-41

C2

40-35

D

Last years result statistics from Assam HS Result

  Science stream Commerce stream Arts stream
Overall pass percentage 92.19% 87.27% 83.48%
Students passed with first division 20,171 5018 29,487
Total students passed with second division 9833 5186 52,944
Students with third division 911 3060 47,893

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result Date and Time from Past Years

Years 

Date 

Time 

2023

June 6

9 AM

2022

June 27

9 AM

2021

July 31

9 AM

2020

May 25

9 AM

2019

May 25

9 AM

AHSEC HS Result 2023 FAQs

Que1: Assam HS Result 2023 Date and Time Link

The Assam Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published today, June 6, 2023 at 9 AM.

Que2: How can I check 12th result in Assam?

AHSEC Result 2023 for Assam Board Class 12 can be checked on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, jagranjosh.com.

