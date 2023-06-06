Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Direct Link: Check Science, Commerce, Arts Class 12th ফলাফল at ahsec.assam.gov.in and Know About Passing Marks and Grading System

Assam AHSEC HS Result ফল 2023 DECLARED: Assam Board Class 12th Result of Science, Commerce, Arts streams declared TODAY at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, jagranjosh.com. Snakalpjit Saikia from Arts stream TOPS. Find here the Direct AHSEC Result Link 2023. Get to know all about Assam HS Passing Marks and Grading System here.

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result ফলাফল 2023 on June 6, 2023. The ফল has been made live at 9 AM. Candidates can check Assam Board 12th class results 2023 on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. In addition, the Assam HS results link is available on resultsassam.nic.in and jagranjosh.com. Sankalpjit Saikia tops in Arts stream, Nikhilesh Dutta tops in Science stream and from Commerce stream, Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar get the fist rank. Science stream gets the highest pass percentage of 84.96%.



AHSEC HS Result 2023: Girls Dominate Boys Gender Statistics Boys Appeared 59302 Boys Pass Percentage 66.94% Girls Appeared 87324 Girls Pass Percentage 72.92%

Assam Class 12 Arts Toppers List 2023 Rank 1 - Sankalpjit Saikia

Rank 2 - Diya Mahanta

Rank 3 - Shreya Sarkar

Rank 4 - Suklengmung Chetia

Rank 5 - Sheikh Sania Tasnim Rahman

Rank 6- Kabyashree Chetia

Rank 7 - Kashmita Sharma, Shabnam Saikia

Rank 8 - Pratiksha Bhuyan, Dristi NG Barman, Jerifa Ahmed

Rank 9 - Kabyashree Das

Rank 10 - Kristina Devi, Mrinmoy Kumar Bora, Roktima Pator Assam HS Science Toppers List 2023 Rank 1: Nikhilesh Dutta

Rank 2: Areejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishab Upadhyay

Rank 3: Prarthana Priyam Saikia

Rank 4: Satyajit Kaman

Rank 5: Gorangajit Gogoi Assam AHSEC Commerce Toppers List 2023 Rank 1 - Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar

Rank 2 - Jhilik Sheel

Rank 3 - Jahangir Alam Choudhury

Rank 4 - Surya Jain

Rank 5 - Kechika Jain

Rank 6 - Nandita das

Rank 8 - Smriti Thakur Total number of Candidates appeared 3,29,901 Total Number of Candidates Passed 2,40,431 Assam AHSEC ফলাফল 2023: Stream-wise Statistics Stream-wise Pass Percentage Arts 70.12 Commerce 79.57 Science 84.96 Vocational 85.61 Stream-wise Number of Candidates Total Appeared Total Passed Arts 261231 183180 Commerce 20417 16245 Science 46383 39405 Vocational 1870 1601 Division-wise Details 1st Division 2nd Division 3rd Division Arts 28651 58869 95660 Commerce 5254 6486 4505 Science 18868 16455 4082 Vocational 322 1147 132 Best Performing District, Science stream: Baksa (95.69%)

Assam AHSEC Result 2023 DECLARED: Important Statistics

STREAM GENDER TOTAL APPEARED TOTAL PASSED DIVISION OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE 1st 2nd 3rd 70.12 ARTS MALE 112186 74707 9191 23635 41881 FEMALE 149045 108473 19460 35234 53779 COMMERCE MALE 14184 11167 3218 4581 3368 79.57 FEMALE 6233 5078 2036 1905 1137 SCIENCE MALE 27542 23038 10572 9770 2696 84.96 FEMALE 18841 16367 8296 6685 1386 VOCATIONAL MALE 1250 1059 188 781 90 85.61 FEMALE 620 542 134 366 42 TOTAL 329901 240431 53095 82957 104379

The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to Twitter to notify about the AHSEC Result 2023 Official Date and Time. Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam also tweeted that today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result ফল 2023 Overview

Board Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Stream Science, Commerce, Arts AHSEC HS Result Date and Time June 6, 9 AM Official Website www.ahsec.assam.gov.in Assam AHSEC Result 2023 Link assam12.jagranjosh.com https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/ https://resultsassam.nic.in/ Total Number of Candidates 3,42,869 Science stream 47, 485 Commerce stream 20,907 Arts stream 2.72 lakh Websites to Check AHSEC Result 2023 Class 12: Where to Check Assam HS Result Online Assam HS Result 2023 will be declared at 9 AM, today. HS Final Year Exam Results 2023 will be Available within a few minutes on these websites: 12th Class Assam Result 2023 Website Assam Class 12 Result 2023 Website Link ahsec.assam.gov.in https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/ resultsassam.nic.in https://resultsassam.nic.in/ jagranjosh.com

assam12.jagranjosh.com How to Check Assam HS Class 12th Result Online Step to get your Assam HS Result 2023 online from ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Step 1: Go to the website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or other result websites mentioned above. Step 2: Click on the link for the Assam 12th HS Final Year Result 2023. Step 3: Enter your roll and number along with the captcha code. Step 4: Submit Step 5: Take a screenshot or download the Assam Class 12 Result 2023 scorecard for future reference. Alternate Ways to Check Assam Board Class 12 Result 2023 Apart from the websites by AHSEC, Assam Board candidates can check their 12th class result 2023 of all three streams via Mobile App Upolobdha and via SMS service. Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on Upolobdha Mobile App Follow the steps given below to check your Assam 12th class board exam scorecard from the official mobile app for AHSEC HS Final Examination results 2023: Step 1: Download and install the Upolobdha Mobile App on your smartphone using Google Play Store or Apple App Store, for Android and iOS users respectively. Step 2: Sign Up or Register using your mobile number and other details. Step 3: Click on the latest results link Step 4: Enter your AHSEC Roll Number, Roll Code and Captcha code Step 5: Submit Your Assam HS Class 12 Result 2023 will open up on screen Steps to Check AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 via SMS If the online website links do not open up or the websites or mobile app is not working due to high traffic then follow these steps to get your Assam 12th Result 2023 offline, via SMS: Step 1: Open the SMS app in your mobile phone Step 2: Type a news sms in this format: ASSAM12<roll number>. Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263. Wait to get back your AHSEC 12th result 2023 on the same mobile number. Assam AHSEC 12th HS Passing Marks A candidate must score at least 21 marks out of the maximum marks in each theory paper, of all streams. Overall, in each subject and aggregate, 30 percent marks is mandatory to qualify the examination. Check the subject-wise passing marks in AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 below: Subject-wise Passing Marks in Assam HS Result 2023 Subjects Minimum Passing Marks(Theory) Overall Passing Marks (Theory + Practical/ Project) Physics 21 30 Chemistry 21 30 Mathematics 21 30 Biology 21 30 Accountancy 21 30 Business Studies 21 30 Economics 21 30 History 21 30 Political Science 21 30 Sociology 21 30 English 21 30 AHSEC 12th Grading System 2023 Based on the range of marks obtained, these are the grades that you will be given in your Assam Board 12th Class Results 2023: Marks Grade 100-91 A1 90-81 A2 80-71 B1 70-61 B2 60-51 C1 50-41 C2 40-35 D Last years result statistics from Assam HS Result Science stream Commerce stream Arts stream Overall pass percentage 92.19% 87.27% 83.48% Students passed with first division 20,171 5018 29,487 Total students passed with second division 9833 5186 52,944 Students with third division 911 3060 47,893 AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result Date and Time from Past Years Years Date Time 2023 June 6 9 AM 2022 June 27 9 AM 2021 July 31 9 AM 2020 May 25 9 AM 2019 May 25 9 AM