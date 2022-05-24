Assam HS Results 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be releasing the Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 in the month of May. Candidates appearing for the Assam Board 2022 examinations can visit the official website of AHSEC to check the examination results. The Assam Board class 12 exams will be conducted for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Candidates will be able to check the AHSEC results 2022 through the link available on the official website - ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the Assam 12th Result 2022 will also be available here.

As per the schedule provided on the official website, the Assam Board class 12 examinations 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the AHSEC class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results by entering the class 12 Registration number in the result link given. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the Class 12 Assam Board Results 2022.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 12 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites ahsec-exam.com and resultsassam.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

Assam 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Assam Board HS Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Since the exams will conclude by mid April 2022, it is expected that the result of the board exams will be declared within a month. Candidates can check the detailed timeline of the Assam Board 12th result 2022.

Events Dates Assam Board 12th Exams 2022 March 15 to April 12, 2022 Assam 12th Result Date 2022 May 2022 Re-evaluation HS result Application begins June 2022 AHSEC Assam 12th result 2022 for revaluation July 2022 Assam HS compartment exam dates 2022 July 2022 Assam HS compartment result date 2022 August 2022

How To Check Assam Board HS Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Assam Board class 12 Results for the various streams will be released on the official website. Students must note that the results will first be announced by the officials in an official press conference after which the link to check the Assam Board 12th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website.

Where to Check Assam Class 12 Results 2022

Assam class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Examination Board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board class 12 exam results 2022 stream wise. The result link will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates can check the AHSEC result 2022 from the link mentioned below.

ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Assam Board 12

Step 2nd: Click on the Result link provided on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Assam Board 12th Result link

Step 4th: Enter the Assam Board 12th Roll Number

Step 5th: Download the Assam Class 12 Result 2022 for further reference

How To Check Assam Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the official link on the website, candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board class 12 exams will be able to check the results via SMS. students must note that in order to get the Assam Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results via SMS they are required to submit the Class 12 registration number to the number provided. Candidates can follow the detailed steps provided below.

Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the Assam HS Result 2022?

The Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of AHSEC. When checking the Assam HS Results 2022 for the various streams students are required to make sure that the details mentioned in the AHSEC 12th results are correct. Candidates when checking the Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 are required to check for the following information on the result sheet.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Assam Board Class 12 Results Statistics

AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Assam Board of Higher Secondary Education. Students can check the Assam Board class 12 Results for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream by clicking on the result link provided.

Along with the Assam Board HS Results 2022 students will also be provided with the complete statistics and the performance of the students in the class 12 board examinations. Given below is the stream wise performance of the students in the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Assam Board HS Results 2021 Statistics - Arts Stream

Category Numbers Overall passing percentage of Arts streams is 98.93% Number of students in 1st division 58, 244 Number of students in 2nd division 89,520 Number of students in 3rd division 42,029

Assam HS Result 2021: Science Statistics

Category Numbers Science pass percentage 99.06 Number of students in 1st division 3,291 Number of students in 2nd division 4,609 Number of students in 3rd division 542

Assam 12th Results 2021 Statistics - Commerce stream

Category Numbers Commerce pass percentage 99.57% Number of students in 1st division 11,189 Number of students in 2nd division 5,497 Number of students in 3rd division 1,678

What After the Announcement of Assam Board 12th Result 2022?

AHSEC will be announcing the Class 12 Board exam results for Assam Board on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Assam Board class 12 exams in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be able to check and download the online copy of the class 12 results through the link available on the website. This online copy will be helpful for students to apply for the further admission procedures.

AHSEC will also be conducting the Assam Board 12th Re-evaluation and Scrutiny procedure. The scrutiny and revaluation is conducted for those students who have doubts in the totalling process of Assam Board examination answer sheets. The applications for the revaluation and scrutiny will be available on the official website of Assam Board.

The board will also be conducting the Compartmental examinations for the students who were unable to qualify the AHSEC Class 12 examinations in the first attempt. The AHSEC Class 12 Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students within a month from the declaration of the class 12 AHSEC Results 2022.

Assam 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Assam Board officials will be conducting the Class 12 Rechecking and Scrutiny procedure for the students who want to get their class 12 answer sheets reevaluated. The applications for students to apply for the re-checking and scrutiny process will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the Assam Board HS Results 2022 are declared.

The board will conduct the scrutiny for the students who have applied for the same and publish the results on the official website. Changes in the Assam Class 12 result scrutiny will be notified to the students.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Compartmental Exam

Assam Board Compartmental exams 2022 will be conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the class 12 examinations in the first attempt. Students who wish to improve their marks in the Assam Board class 12 examinations for a particular subject can apply for the compartmental exams.

The board will conduct the Assam 12th Compartmental exams for the students shortly after the class 12 examination results are declared. Students appearing for the Class 12 Compartmental exams will be provided with the admit card for the exams along with the examination schedule. The results of the Assam Board 12th Compartmental exams will be announced within a few weeks from conducting the exams.

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Toppers

Assam Board class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website. Along with announcing the Assam Board 12th results for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams, the board will be releasing the list of students who topped the examinations in the various streams. Candidates can check below the Assam board toppers for the various streams in the previous years.

Assam Board 12th Toppers Previous years

Year Science Stream Commerce Stream Arts Stream 2020 Abhinash Kalita (486/500) - 97.2% Krishna Maheshwari (471/500) - 94.2% Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain (481/500) -96.2% 2019 Bitupan Arandhara 95.60% Ashim Sarkar 94.80% Khushboo Firdous 95.60% 2018 Amar Singh Thapa Raunak Loha Sampriti Rajkhowa

About Assam Board School Examination Board

The Assam Class class 12 Board also known as Assam Higher Secondary Examination Council (AHSEC) conducts the Class 12 board examinations annually for the students. The AHSEC conducts the exams annually for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students in the schools affiliated to the board. .

The results of Assam Board Class 12 examinations will be published on the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Examination Council. Further details on the Assam Board Class 12 Results and examinations will be available on the official website.