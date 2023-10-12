SEBA Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Hindi Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Hindi E and Hindi MIL syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Assam Board SEBA Hindi Syllabus 2024: SEBA is the exam-conducting board for the Assam Board of Secondary Education's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. This also involves language subjects, which are introduced to enhance the multilingual communication skills of students. There are electives and modern Indian languages that students can choose from.

Here you will get the Assam Board Class 10 Hindi syllabus for E and MIL. This is the newly released Assam HSLC Hindi syllabus 2023–24, which will be used for the HSLC 2024 examination. Check out the syllabus here and download its PDF.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Mathematics 100 Soical Science 100 Elective Subject 100

SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (E) Syllabus 2023-2024

SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (MIL) Syllabus 2023-2024

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

Total Marks Pass Marks SI. No Subject Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total 2. English 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 3. English (IL) 50 - - 50 15 - - 15 4. General Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 5. General Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 6. Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 7. Elective Subjects : iv) Hindi (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 v) Advanced Social Science (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 vi) History (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 vii) Geography (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 viii) Sanskrit (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30

