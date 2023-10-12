SEBA Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Hindi Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Hindi E and Hindi MIL syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Get here SEBA Class 10 Hindi Syllabus pdf to download
Get here SEBA Class 10 Hindi Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board SEBA Hindi Syllabus 2024: SEBA is the exam-conducting board for the Assam Board of Secondary Education's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. This also involves language subjects, which are introduced to enhance the multilingual communication skills of students. There are electives and modern Indian languages that students can choose from.

Here you will get the Assam Board Class 10 Hindi syllabus for E and MIL. This is the newly released Assam HSLC Hindi syllabus 2023–24, which will be used for the HSLC 2024 examination. Check out the syllabus here and download its PDF.

 

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject. 

Career Counseling

Subject

Details

Marks

First Language

Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.

100
 

OR

  
 

English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)

50x2

Second Language: English

  

100

General Science

  

100
General Mathematics  

100

Soical Science

  

100

Elective Subject

  

100

SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (E) Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Hindi (E) Syllabus 2023-24

SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (MIL) Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Hindi (MIL) Syllabus 2023-24

 

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

 

 

 

Total

Marks

 

 

Pass

Marks

 

SI. No

Subject

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

2.

English

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

3.

English (IL)

50

-

-

50

15

-

-

15

4.

General Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

5.

General Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

6.

Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

7.

Elective Subjects :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

iv)

Hindi (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

v)

Advanced Social Science (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

vi)

History (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

vii)

Geography (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

viii)

Sanskrit (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

 

 

Also Read:

NCERT Class 10 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Class 10 Solutions

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next