SEBA Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA Hindi Syllabus 2024: SEBA is the exam-conducting board for the Assam Board of Secondary Education's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. This also involves language subjects, which are introduced to enhance the multilingual communication skills of students. There are electives and modern Indian languages that students can choose from.
Here you will get the Assam Board Class 10 Hindi syllabus for E and MIL. This is the newly released Assam HSLC Hindi syllabus 2023–24, which will be used for the HSLC 2024 examination. Check out the syllabus here and download its PDF.
Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10
Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.
|
Subject
|
Details
|
Marks
|
First Language
|
Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.
|
100
|
OR
|
English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)
|
50x2
|
Second Language: English
|
100
|
General Science
|
100
|General Mathematics
|
100
|
Soical Science
|
100
|
Elective Subject
|
100
SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (E) Syllabus 2023-2024
SEBA Board Class 10 Hindi (MIL) Syllabus 2023-2024
Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Marks
|
|
|
Pass
|
Marks
|
|
SI. No
|
Subject
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
2.
|
English
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
3.
|
English (IL)
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
4.
|
General Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
5.
|
General Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
6.
|
Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
7.
|
Elective Subjects :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
Hindi (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
v)
|
Advanced Social Science (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
vi)
|
History (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
vii)
|
Geography (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
viii)
|
Sanskrit (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
Also Read:
NCERT Class 10 Revised Textbooks