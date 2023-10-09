SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Assam Board SEBA Syllabus 2024: The Assam Board of Secondary Education's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination is a crucial milestone in the academic journey of students in the state of Assam, India. It represents the successful completion of secondary education. The HSLC examination is conducted annually, assessing students' knowledge and skills in various subjects, including mathematics, science, languages, and social studies. It plays an important role in shaping students' future educational and career paths. The Assam Board HSLC is a platform that evaluates and certifies students' academic achievements, laying the foundation for their future endeavours.

Knowing the revised syllabus is an essential step for exam preparation. Now that SEBA has released the latest datasheet for the Class 10 HSLC 2024 examination, knowing the syllabus has become more important. To check and download the new Assam Board HSLC Syllabus 2023–24 for Class 10, read this article.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Belo is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Mathematics 100 Social Science 100 Elective Subject 100

Assam Board HRLC Syllabus 2023 - 2024

The list given below comprises of Assam Board Class 10 syllabus for major subjects.

To check the detailed information and syllabus of other language subjects visit the link below.

