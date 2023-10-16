SEBA Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Science Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Science syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Get here SEBA Class 10 Science Syllabus pdf to download
Assam Board SEBA Science Syllabus 2024: General science is one of the subjects offered to SEBA Class 10 students. The subject code for this subject is C3. The Assam Board Class 10 Science syllabus comprises theory and practical parts. Physics, chemistry, and biology are the three subjects covered in the general science syllabus.

In this article, students can check and download their SEBA HSLC Science syllabus for 2023–24. The information covered here is as per the Assam HSLC Science syllabus released by SEBA session 2023–24.

To check and download the Assam Board Class 10 syllabus for all the subjects, click on the link below. 

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject. 

Subject

Details

Marks

First Language

Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.

100
 

OR

  
 

English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)

50x2

Second Language: English

  

100

General Science

  

100

General Mathematics

  

100

Social Science

  

100

Elective Subject

  

100

SEBA Board Class 10 General Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Subject Code

C3

Class

X (10th)

Total Marks

100

Pass Marks

30

Theory

90

Internal Assessment

10

Pass marks in written examination

27

 

HSLC General Science Theory Syllabus 2023-24

 

 

Unit

 

CONTENTS

Marks

Half Yearly

Final

Chapter 1

Chemical Reactions and Equations

12

6

Chapter 2

Acids, Bases and Salts

10

6

Chapter 3

Metals and Non-metals

 

7

Chapter 4

Carbon and its Compounds

 

6

Chapter 5

Periodic Classification of Elements

10

4

Chapter 6

Life Processes

12

8

Chapter 7

Control and Coordination

8

6

Chapter 8

How do Organisms Reproduce

 -

5

Chapter 9

Heredity and Evolution

10

5

Chapter 10

Light-Reflection and Refraction

14

8

Chapter 11

Human Eye and Colourful World

8

5

Chapter 12

Electricity

 -

6

Chapter 13

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

 -

5

Chapter 14

Sources of Energy

6

4

Chapter 15

Our Environment

 -

4

Chapter 16

Management of Natural Resources

 -

5

 

Total (Theory)

90

90

 

Internal Assessment

10

10

 

Grand Total

100

100

HSLC General Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24

List of Experiments (Class - X) BIOLOGY

  1. To prepare a temporary mount of a leaf to demonstrate its stomata.
  2. To show that light is essential for potosynthesis.
  3. To study binary fission of Amoeba or yeast with the help of prepared slide.
  4. To dissect and display differet parts of a complete flower (China rose)
  5. To study the morphological characters of cockroach.

 PHYSICS

  1. To find the image distance due to an object placed in front of convex lens and hence to determine its focal length.
  2. To study the image distance corresponding to an object placed at 2f, 3f, 4f distance in front of a convex lens.
  3. To study the phenomenon of refraction through prism (by pin method) and hence to determine the angle of deviation.
  4. To study the change of current due to variation of resistance in an electric circuit.
  5. To study and demonstate the principle of working of electric motor.

 CHEMISTRY

  1. To show that electrovalent compounds are soluble in water but convalent compounds are not.
  2. To show that aqueous solution of ionic compounds conduct electricity.
  3. (i) To test the properties of hydrochloric acid with the help of reagents

(a) Litmus solution (blue/red) or litmus paper.

(b) Zinc metal

(c) Sodium carbonate

(ii) To test properties of sodium hydroxide with the help of

(a) Blue/red litmus solution

(b) zinc metal

(c) Sodium carbonate

(iii) Demonstration of a neutralization reaction.

  1. To detect the presence of the functional group in car- boxylic acid.
  2. To study some redox reactions.

List of equipments and materials (Class-X) BIOLOGY

  1. Simple microscope
  2. Compund microscope
  3. Forceps, brush
  4. Watch glass
  5. Needle, dissecting needle
  6. slides and coverslips
  7. Ganong’s light screen or black paper
  8. Potted plant
  9. Beaker
  10. Chemical reagents - Ethanol, Iodine solution
  11. Slides of Binary fission of Amoeba and yeast

PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRY

  1. Insulating copper wire
  2. Torch light blub.
  3. Lens (convex) focal length, 5cm)
  4. Candle/match box
  5. Prism
  6. Pencil
  7. Torch bulb or LED (bulb)
  8. Razor Blade
  9. Test Tubes, Test tube holders, Bunsen burner or spirit lamp
  10. Chemical reagents viz. sodium chloride, copper sulphate, carbon tetrachloride, candle wax, nepthalene, sodium carbonate, pieces of zinc, phenolphthalein, distilled water, ethanoic acid/benzoic acid
  11. Flexible wire
  12. Adhensive tape
  13. Litmus paper-blue and red
  14. Match box
  15. Bent glass tube (bent at the same angle at both ends)
  16. Cork
  17. Tissue paper
  18. Droppers
  19. Pipette
  20. Burette
  21. Conical flask
  22. Beakers
  23. Glass rod

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 General Science Syllabus 2023-24



Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

 

 

 

 

Total

Marks

 

 

Pass

Marks

 

SI. No

Subject

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

2.

English

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

3.

English (IL)

50

-

-

50

15

-

-

15

4.

General Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

5.

General Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

6.

Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

7.

Elective Subjects :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

iv)

Hindi (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

v)

Advanced Social Science (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

vi)

History (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

vii)

Geography (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

viii)

Sanskrit (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

 

