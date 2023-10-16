SEBA Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA Science Syllabus 2024: General science is one of the subjects offered to SEBA Class 10 students. The subject code for this subject is C3. The Assam Board Class 10 Science syllabus comprises theory and practical parts. Physics, chemistry, and biology are the three subjects covered in the general science syllabus.
In this article, students can check and download their SEBA HSLC Science syllabus for 2023–24. The information covered here is as per the Assam HSLC Science syllabus released by SEBA session 2023–24.
Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.
|
Subject
|
Details
|
Marks
|
First Language
|
Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.
|
100
|
OR
|
English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)
|
50x2
|
Second Language: English
|
100
|
General Science
|
100
|
General Mathematics
|
100
|
Social Science
|
100
|
Elective Subject
|
100
SEBA Board Class 10 General Science Syllabus 2023-2024
|Subject Code
|
C3
|
Class
|
X (10th)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Pass Marks
|
30
|
Theory
|
90
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
Pass marks in written examination
|
27
HSLC General Science Theory Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit
|
CONTENTS
|
Marks
|
Half Yearly
|
Final
|
Chapter 1
|
Chemical Reactions and Equations
|
12
|
6
|
Chapter 2
|
Acids, Bases and Salts
|
10
|
6
|
Chapter 3
|
Metals and Non-metals
|
|
7
|
Chapter 4
|
Carbon and its Compounds
|
|
6
|
Chapter 5
|
Periodic Classification of Elements
|
10
|
4
|
Chapter 6
|
Life Processes
|
12
|
8
|
Chapter 7
|
Control and Coordination
|
8
|
6
|
Chapter 8
|
How do Organisms Reproduce
|
-
|
5
|
Chapter 9
|
Heredity and Evolution
|
10
|
5
|
Chapter 10
|
Light-Reflection and Refraction
|
14
|
8
|
Chapter 11
|
Human Eye and Colourful World
|
8
|
5
|
Chapter 12
|
Electricity
|
-
|
6
|
Chapter 13
|
Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
|
-
|
5
|
Chapter 14
|
Sources of Energy
|
6
|
4
|
Chapter 15
|
Our Environment
|
-
|
4
|
Chapter 16
|
Management of Natural Resources
|
-
|
5
|
|
Total (Theory)
|
90
|
90
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
10
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
100
HSLC General Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24
List of Experiments (Class - X) BIOLOGY
- To prepare a temporary mount of a leaf to demonstrate its stomata.
- To show that light is essential for potosynthesis.
- To study binary fission of Amoeba or yeast with the help of prepared slide.
- To dissect and display differet parts of a complete flower (China rose)
- To study the morphological characters of cockroach.
PHYSICS
- To find the image distance due to an object placed in front of convex lens and hence to determine its focal length.
- To study the image distance corresponding to an object placed at 2f, 3f, 4f distance in front of a convex lens.
- To study the phenomenon of refraction through prism (by pin method) and hence to determine the angle of deviation.
- To study the change of current due to variation of resistance in an electric circuit.
- To study and demonstate the principle of working of electric motor.
CHEMISTRY
- To show that electrovalent compounds are soluble in water but convalent compounds are not.
- To show that aqueous solution of ionic compounds conduct electricity.
- (i) To test the properties of hydrochloric acid with the help of reagents
(a) Litmus solution (blue/red) or litmus paper.
(b) Zinc metal
(c) Sodium carbonate
(ii) To test properties of sodium hydroxide with the help of
(a) Blue/red litmus solution
(b) zinc metal
(c) Sodium carbonate
(iii) Demonstration of a neutralization reaction.
- To detect the presence of the functional group in car- boxylic acid.
- To study some redox reactions.
List of equipments and materials (Class-X) BIOLOGY
- Simple microscope
- Compund microscope
- Forceps, brush
- Watch glass
- Needle, dissecting needle
- slides and coverslips
- Ganong’s light screen or black paper
- Potted plant
- Beaker
- Chemical reagents - Ethanol, Iodine solution
- Slides of Binary fission of Amoeba and yeast
PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRY
- Insulating copper wire
- Torch light blub.
- Lens (convex) focal length, 5cm)
- Candle/match box
- Prism
- Pencil
- Torch bulb or LED (bulb)
- Razor Blade
- Test Tubes, Test tube holders, Bunsen burner or spirit lamp
- Chemical reagents viz. sodium chloride, copper sulphate, carbon tetrachloride, candle wax, nepthalene, sodium carbonate, pieces of zinc, phenolphthalein, distilled water, ethanoic acid/benzoic acid
- Flexible wire
- Adhensive tape
- Litmus paper-blue and red
- Match box
- Bent glass tube (bent at the same angle at both ends)
- Cork
- Tissue paper
- Droppers
- Pipette
- Burette
- Conical flask
- Beakers
- Glass rod
|
Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 General Science Syllabus 2023-24
Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Marks
|
|
|
Pass
|
Marks
|
|
SI. No
|
Subject
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
2.
|
English
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
3.
|
English (IL)
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
4.
|
General Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
5.
|
General Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
6.
|
Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
7.
|
Elective Subjects :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
Hindi (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
v)
|
Advanced Social Science (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
vi)
|
History (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
vii)
|
Geography (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
viii)
|
Sanskrit (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
