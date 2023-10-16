SEBA Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Science Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Science syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Get here SEBA Class 10 Science Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board SEBA Science Syllabus 2024: General science is one of the subjects offered to SEBA Class 10 students. The subject code for this subject is C3. The Assam Board Class 10 Science syllabus comprises theory and practical parts. Physics, chemistry, and biology are the three subjects covered in the general science syllabus.

In this article, students can check and download their SEBA HSLC Science syllabus for 2023–24. The information covered here is as per the Assam HSLC Science syllabus released by SEBA session 2023–24.

To check and download the Assam Board Class 10 syllabus for all the subjects, click on the link below.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Mathematics 100 Social Science 100 Elective Subject 100

SEBA Board Class 10 General Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Subject Code C3 Class X (10th) Total Marks 100 Pass Marks 30 Theory 90 Internal Assessment 10 Pass marks in written examination 27

HSLC General Science Theory Syllabus 2023-24

Unit CONTENTS Marks Half Yearly Final Chapter 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations 12 6 Chapter 2 Acids, Bases and Salts 10 6 Chapter 3 Metals and Non-metals 7 Chapter 4 Carbon and its Compounds 6 Chapter 5 Periodic Classification of Elements 10 4 Chapter 6 Life Processes 12 8 Chapter 7 Control and Coordination 8 6 Chapter 8 How do Organisms Reproduce - 5 Chapter 9 Heredity and Evolution 10 5 Chapter 10 Light-Reflection and Refraction 14 8 Chapter 11 Human Eye and Colourful World 8 5 Chapter 12 Electricity - 6 Chapter 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current - 5 Chapter 14 Sources of Energy 6 4 Chapter 15 Our Environment - 4 Chapter 16 Management of Natural Resources - 5 Total (Theory) 90 90 Internal Assessment 10 10 Grand Total 100 100

HSLC General Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24

List of Experiments (Class - X) BIOLOGY

To prepare a temporary mount of a leaf to demonstrate its stomata. To show that light is essential for potosynthesis. To study binary fission of Amoeba or yeast with the help of prepared slide. To dissect and display differet parts of a complete flower (China rose) To study the morphological characters of cockroach.

PHYSICS

To find the image distance due to an object placed in front of convex lens and hence to determine its focal length. To study the image distance corresponding to an object placed at 2f, 3f, 4f distance in front of a convex lens. To study the phenomenon of refraction through prism (by pin method) and hence to determine the angle of deviation. To study the change of current due to variation of resistance in an electric circuit. To study and demonstate the principle of working of electric motor.

CHEMISTRY

To show that electrovalent compounds are soluble in water but convalent compounds are not. To show that aqueous solution of ionic compounds conduct electricity. (i) To test the properties of hydrochloric acid with the help of reagents

(a) Litmus solution (blue/red) or litmus paper.

(b) Zinc metal

(c) Sodium carbonate

(ii) To test properties of sodium hydroxide with the help of

(a) Blue/red litmus solution

(b) zinc metal

(c) Sodium carbonate

(iii) Demonstration of a neutralization reaction.

To detect the presence of the functional group in car- boxylic acid. To study some redox reactions.

List of equipments and materials (Class-X) BIOLOGY

Simple microscope Compund microscope Forceps, brush Watch glass Needle, dissecting needle slides and coverslips Ganong’s light screen or black paper Potted plant Beaker Chemical reagents - Ethanol, Iodine solution Slides of Binary fission of Amoeba and yeast

PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRY

Insulating copper wire Torch light blub. Lens (convex) focal length, 5cm) Candle/match box Prism Pencil Torch bulb or LED (bulb) Razor Blade Test Tubes, Test tube holders, Bunsen burner or spirit lamp Chemical reagents viz. sodium chloride, copper sulphate, carbon tetrachloride, candle wax, nepthalene, sodium carbonate, pieces of zinc, phenolphthalein, distilled water, ethanoic acid/benzoic acid Flexible wire Adhensive tape Litmus paper-blue and red Match box Bent glass tube (bent at the same angle at both ends) Cork Tissue paper Droppers Pipette Burette Conical flask Beakers Glass rod







Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

Total Marks Pass Marks SI. No Subject Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total 2. English 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 3. English (IL) 50 - - 50 15 - - 15 4. General Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 5. General Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 6. Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 7. Elective Subjects : iv) Hindi (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 v) Advanced Social Science (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 vi) History (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 vii) Geography (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 viii) Sanskrit (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30

Also Read:

NCERT Class 10 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Class 10 Solutions