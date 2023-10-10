SEBA Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Social Science Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Knowing the syllabus is the most important thing for someone preparing for an examination. This helps to understand what parts need to be covered first and what can be left. This also clears the picture of mark distribution; thus, students can give extra time to units or topics that have more weightage.

In this article, the detailed Assam Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023–24 has been discussed. Here you will get the SEBA Social Science syllabus and paper pattern. Students appearing for the HSLC exam in 2024 can refer to this Assam HSLC Social Science syllabus for 2023–2024. To check and download the syllabus for SEBA HSLC all subject syllabus 2024, click the link below.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Social Science 100 Social Science 100 Elective Subject 100

SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Unit Sub-Unit/Lessons Marks Half Yearly Final Section I : History 35 1 India: Partition of Bengal, Swadeshi Movement 15 06 2 Rise of Gandhi Era and his role in Freedom Movement 15 07 3 Assam: Anti-British Rprising in Assam-Agrarian Revolutions 10 07 4 Role of Assam in Freedom Movement 08 5 Cultural Heritage of India and North-East 07 Section II : Geography 35 1 Economic Geography 15 07 2 Environment and Environmental Problems 15 06 3 Geography of the World 08 4 Geography of Assam 14 Section III : Political Science and Economics Part : Political Science 10 1 Indian Democracy 10 05 2 International Organisations-World Peace and Human Rights 05 Part II : Economics 10 1 Money and Banking 10 05 2 Economic Development 05 Theory Total 90 90 Internal Assessment (Environmental Project) 10 10 Grand Total 100 100

SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science HSLC 2024 Exam Details

Subject Social Science Subject Code C4 Board Board of Secondary Education, Assam Class X Exam Date February 20, 2024 Exam Day Tuesday Exam Time Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) Time for Theory 3 Hours Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 90 Internal Assessment 10 Pass Marks 30

Distributions of marks and periods allocated to each of the four components of History, Geography Political Science and Economics:

Components Marks Periods History 35% 70 Geography 35% 70 Political Science 10% 20 Economics 10% 20 Internal Assessment 10% – (Environmental Project) Total Marks/Periods 100 180

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

Total Marks Pass Marks SI. No Subject Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total 2. English 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 3. English (IL) 50 - - 50 15 - - 15 4. General Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 5. General Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 6. Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 7. Elective Subjects : iv) Hindi (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 v) Advanced Social Science (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 vi) History (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 vii) Geography (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 viii) Sanskrit (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Assam Board Website site.sebaonline.org Date Sheet Released Exam SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate Class 10 Exam Start Date February 16, 2024 Class 10 Exam End Date March 4, 2024 Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects) SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

