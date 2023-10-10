SEBA Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Knowing the syllabus is the most important thing for someone preparing for an examination. This helps to understand what parts need to be covered first and what can be left. This also clears the picture of mark distribution; thus, students can give extra time to units or topics that have more weightage.
In this article, the detailed Assam Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023–24 has been discussed. Here you will get the SEBA Social Science syllabus and paper pattern. Students appearing for the HSLC exam in 2024 can refer to this Assam HSLC Social Science syllabus for 2023–2024. To check and download the syllabus for SEBA HSLC all subject syllabus 2024, click the link below.
Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10
Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.
|
Subject
|
Details
|
Marks
|
First Language
|
Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.
|
100
|
OR
|
English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)
|
50x2
|
Second Language: English
|
100
|
General Science
|
100
|
General Social Science
|
100
|
Social Science
|
100
|
Elective Subject
|
100
SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024
|
Unit
|
Sub-Unit/Lessons
|
Marks
|
Half Yearly
|
Final
|
Section I : History
|
35
|
1
|
India: Partition of Bengal, Swadeshi Movement
|
15
|
06
|
2
|
Rise of Gandhi Era and his role in Freedom Movement
|
15
|
07
|
3
|
Assam: Anti-British Rprising in Assam-Agrarian Revolutions
|
10
|
07
|
4
|
Role of Assam in Freedom Movement
|
08
|
5
|
Cultural Heritage of India and North-East
|
07
|
Section II : Geography
|
35
|
1
|
Economic Geography
|
15
|
07
|
2
|
Environment and Environmental Problems
|
15
|
06
|
3
|
Geography of the World
|
08
|
4
|
Geography of Assam
|
14
|
Section III : Political Science and Economics
|
Part : Political Science
|
10
|
1
|
Indian Democracy
|
10
|
05
|
2
|
International Organisations-World Peace and Human Rights
|
05
|
Part II : Economics
|
10
|
1
|
Money and Banking
|
10
|
05
|
2
|
Economic Development
|
05
|
Theory Total
|
90
|
90
|
Internal Assessment (Environmental Project)
|
10
|
10
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
100
|
Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science HSLC 2024 Exam Details
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Subject Code
|
C4
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|
Class
|
X
|
Exam Date
|
February 20, 2024
|
Exam Day
|
Tuesday
|
Exam Time
|
Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM)
|
Time for Theory
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper
|
90
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
Pass Marks
|
30
Distributions of marks and periods allocated to each of the four components of History, Geography Political Science and Economics:
|
Components
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
History
|
35%
|
70
|
Geography
|
35%
|
70
|
Political Science
|
10%
|
20
|
Economics
|
10%
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
10%
|
–
|
(Environmental Project)
|
Total Marks/Periods
|
100
|
180
Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Marks
|
|
|
Pass
|
Marks
|
|
SI. No
|
Subject
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
2.
|
English
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
3.
|
English (IL)
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
4.
|
General Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
5.
|
General Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
6.
|
Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
7.
|
Elective Subjects :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
Hindi (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
v)
|
Advanced Social Science (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
vi)
|
History (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
vii)
|
Geography (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
viii)
|
Sanskrit (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|
Board Website
|
site.sebaonline.org
|
Date Sheet
|
Exam
|
SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate
|
Class 10 Exam Start Date
|
February 16, 2024
|
Class 10 Exam End Date
|
March 4, 2024
|
Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects)
