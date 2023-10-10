SEBA Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Social Science Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Get here SEBA Class 10 Social Science Syllabus pdf to download
Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Knowing the syllabus is the most important thing for someone preparing for an examination. This helps to understand what parts need to be covered first and what can be left. This also clears the picture of mark distribution; thus, students can give extra time to units or topics that have more weightage.

In this article, the detailed Assam Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023–24 has been discussed. Here you will get the SEBA Social Science syllabus and paper pattern. Students appearing for the HSLC exam in 2024 can refer to this Assam HSLC Social Science syllabus for 2023–2024. To check and download the syllabus for SEBA HSLC all subject syllabus 2024, click the link below.

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject. 

Subject

Details

Marks

First Language

Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.

100
 

OR

  
 

English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)

50x2

Second Language: English

  

100

General Science

  

100

General Social Science

  

100

Social Science

  

100

Elective Subject

  

100

SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024

 

Unit

Sub-Unit/Lessons

Marks

Half Yearly

Final

Section I : History

  

35

1

India: Partition of Bengal, Swadeshi Movement

15

06

2

Rise of Gandhi Era and his role in Freedom Movement

15

07

3

Assam: Anti-British Rprising in Assam-Agrarian Revolutions

10

07

4

Role of Assam in Freedom Movement

  

08

5

Cultural Heritage of India and North-East

  

07

Section II : Geography

  

35

1

Economic Geography

15

07

2

Environment and Environmental Problems

15

06

3

Geography of the World

  

08

4

Geography of Assam

  

14

Section III : Political Science and Economics

    
 

Part : Political Science

  

10

1

Indian Democracy

10

05

2

International Organisations-World Peace and Human Rights

  

05
 

Part II : Economics

  

10

1

Money and Banking

10

05

2

Economic Development

  

05
 

Theory Total

90

90
 

Internal Assessment (Environmental Project)

10

10
 

Grand Total

100

100

 

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

SEBA Board Class 10 Social Science HSLC 2024 Exam Details

 

Subject

Social Science

Subject Code

C4

Board

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

Class 

X

Exam Date

February 20, 2024 

Exam Day

Tuesday

Exam Time

Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM)

Time for Theory

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

90

Internal Assessment

10

Pass Marks

30

 

Distributions of marks and periods allocated to each of the four components of History, Geography Political Science and Economics:

 

Components

Marks

Periods

History

35%

70

Geography

35%

70

Political Science

10%

20

Economics

10%

20

Internal Assessment

10%

(Environmental Project)

    

Total Marks/Periods

100

180

 

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

 

 

 

Total

Marks

 

 

Pass

Marks

 

SI. No

Subject

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

Theory

Internal Assessment

Practical

Total

2.

English

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

3.

English (IL)

50

-

-

50

15

-

-

15

4.

General Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

5.

General Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

6.

Social Science

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

7.

Elective Subjects :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

iv)

Hindi (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

v)

Advanced Social Science (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

vi)

History (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

vii)

Geography (E)

90

10

-

100

27

3

-

30

viii)

Sanskrit (E)

100

-

-

100

30

-

-

30

 

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

Board Website

site.sebaonline.org

Date Sheet 

Released

Exam

SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate

Class 10 Exam Start Date

February 16, 2024

Class 10 Exam End Date

March 4, 2024

Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects)

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

 

Also Read:

NCERT Class 10 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Class 10 Solutions

Related Categories

