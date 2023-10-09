Assam HSLC Routine 2024 RELEASED: SEBA Class 10th Time Table and Exam Dates

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 OUT: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at site.sebaonline.org. The 10th class practical exams will start on February 2nd, 2024 and the written board examinations of Assam HSLC are set to begin on February 16, 2024. The SEBA HSLC matric exam is scheduled to end on March 4, 2024. All the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift will be from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|
Board Website
|
site.sebaonline.org
|
Date Sheet
|
Class 10
|
Exam
|
SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate
|
Class 10 Exam Start Date
|
February 16, 2024
|
Class 10 Exam End Date
|
March 4, 2024
Assam HSLC Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Time Table 2024
Five minute extra time is allowed from 8.55 am to 9 am and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the morning and afternoon shift, respectively.
Check the complete exam schedule here:
|
Date
|
Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM)
|
Afternoon Shift (1.30 to 4.30 PM)
|
February 16, 2024
|
English
|
-
|
February 17, 2024
|
Music, Dance, Woodcraft, Bengali
|
Manipuri
Santhali
|
February 20, 2024
|
Social Science
|
-
|
February 21, 2024
|
Retail Trade (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Animal Health Worker (NSQF)
|
Assamese
|
February 23, 2024
|
MIL/Eng (IL)
|
-
|
February 26, 2024
|
General Science
|
-
|
February 27, 2024
|
Weaving and Textile Design
|
-
|
February 29, 2024
|
General Mathematics
|
-
|
March 2, 2024
|
Hindi, Garment Designing
|
-
|
March 4, 2024
|
Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Nepali
|
Fine Arts
|
Download Assam HSLC 10th Time Table 2024 PDF
Assam HSLC Practical Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Practical Exam Time Table 2024
Morning shift time: 9 am to 12 noon
Afternoon shift time: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Check the practical exam schedule below:
|
Date and Day
|
Morning
|
Afternoon
|
February 2, 2024
|
Computer Science
Music
Dance
Weaving and textile design
Commerce
|
Wood craft, home science, fine art
|
February 3, 2024
|
Garment designing
Retail trade NSQF
IT/ITes NSQF
Health Care NSQF
Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF
Tourism and Hospitality NSQF
Beauty and Wellness NSQF
Automotive NSQF
Electronics and Hardware NSQF
Agriculture Diary Worker (Animal Health Worker
|
-
