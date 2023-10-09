Assam HSLC Routine 2024 RELEASED: SEBA Class 10th Time Table and Exam Dates

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 RELEASED: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the Class 10 Time Table on site.sebaonline.org. The board examinations of Assam HSLC Class 10 will start on February 16, 2024 while the practical exams will be conducted from February 2nd, 2024. Check complete details here.

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 OUT: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at site.sebaonline.org. The 10th class practical exams will start on February 2nd, 2024 and the written board examinations of Assam HSLC are set to begin on February 16, 2024. The SEBA HSLC matric exam is scheduled to end on March 4, 2024. All the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift will be from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Assam Board Website site.sebaonline.org Date Sheet Class 10 Exam SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate Class 10 Exam Start Date February 16, 2024 Class 10 Exam End Date March 4, 2024

Assam HSLC Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Time Table 2024

Five minute extra time is allowed from 8.55 am to 9 am and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the morning and afternoon shift, respectively.

Check the complete exam schedule here:

Date Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) Afternoon Shift (1.30 to 4.30 PM) February 16, 2024 English - February 17, 2024 Music, Dance, Woodcraft, Bengali Manipuri Santhali February 20, 2024 Social Science - February 21, 2024 Retail Trade (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Animal Health Worker (NSQF) Assamese February 23, 2024 MIL/Eng (IL) - February 26, 2024 General Science - February 27, 2024 Weaving and Textile Design - February 29, 2024 General Mathematics - March 2, 2024 Hindi, Garment Designing - March 4, 2024 Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Nepali Fine Arts

Assam HSLC Practical Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Practical Exam Time Table 2024

Morning shift time: 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon shift time: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Check the practical exam schedule below:

Date and Day Morning Afternoon February 2, 2024 Computer Science Music Dance Weaving and textile design Commerce Wood craft, home science, fine art February 3, 2024 Garment designing Retail trade NSQF IT/ITes NSQF Health Care NSQF Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF Tourism and Hospitality NSQF Beauty and Wellness NSQF Automotive NSQF Electronics and Hardware NSQF Agriculture Diary Worker (Animal Health Worker -

