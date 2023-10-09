Assam HSLC Routine 2024 RELEASED: SEBA Class 10th Time Table and Exam Dates

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 RELEASED: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the Class 10 Time Table on site.sebaonline.org. The board examinations of Assam HSLC Class 10 will start on February 16, 2024 while the practical exams will be conducted from February 2nd, 2024. Check complete details here. 

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 OUT: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA)  has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at site.sebaonline.org. The 10th class practical exams will start on February 2nd, 2024 and the written board examinations of Assam HSLC are set to begin on February 16, 2024. The SEBA HSLC matric exam is scheduled to end on March 4, 2024.  All the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift will be from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.  

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

Board Website

site.sebaonline.org

Date Sheet 

Class 10 

Exam

SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate

Class 10 Exam Start Date

February 16, 2024

Class 10 Exam End Date

March 4, 2024

Assam HSLC Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Time Table 2024

Five minute extra time is allowed from 8.55 am to 9 am and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the morning and afternoon shift, respectively.

Career Counseling

Check the complete exam schedule here:

Date 

Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM)

Afternoon Shift (1.30 to 4.30 PM)

February 16, 2024 

English 

-

February 17, 2024 

Music, Dance, Woodcraft, Bengali

Manipuri

Santhali

February 20, 2024 

Social Science 

-

February 21, 2024 

Retail Trade (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Animal Health Worker (NSQF)

Assamese 

February 23, 2024 

MIL/Eng (IL)

-

February 26, 2024 

General Science 

-

February 27, 2024 

Weaving and Textile Design 

-

February 29, 2024 

General Mathematics 

 -

March 2, 2024 

Hindi, Garment Designing 

-

March 4, 2024

Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Nepali 

Fine Arts 

 

Download Assam HSLC 10th Time Table 2024 PDF

Assam HSLC Practical Routine 2024: SEBA Class 10 Practical Exam Time Table 2024

Morning shift time: 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon shift time: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Check the practical exam schedule below:

Date and Day

Morning

Afternoon

February 2, 2024

Computer Science

Music

Dance

Weaving and textile design

Commerce

Wood craft, home science, fine art

February 3, 2024

Garment designing

Retail trade NSQF

IT/ITes NSQF

Health Care NSQF

Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF

Tourism and Hospitality NSQF

Beauty and Wellness NSQF

Automotive NSQF

Electronics and Hardware NSQF

Agriculture Diary Worker (Animal Health Worker

-

