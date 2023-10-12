SEBA Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th English Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 English E and English MIL syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Assam Board SEBA English Syllabus 2024: The English language is one of the most important components of every educational board’s curriculum. The reason is its globalisation and usage in professional dealings worldwide. SEBA (Assam Board of Secondary Education) also has English incorporated into their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam curriculum. The important part is to know the syllabus of the English language so that you know what needs to be prepared for the HSLC 2024 exam.

Here you will get detailed information on the new Assam Board Class 10 English syllabus. The syllabus for HSLC English IL and English Secondary Language is available here. Check and download the Assam HSLC English syllabus 2023–24 from here, along with the marking scheme and paper pattern.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Mathematics 100 Social Science 100 Elective Subject 100

SEBA Board Class 10 English (Secondary Language) Syllabus 2023-2024

SUBJECT CODE - 12

Class - X

Time : 2 hours

Full Marks : 50

Pass Marks : 15

Unit SUB-UNIT / LESSON Marks Half Yearly Final 1. Prose : 1. A Baker From Goa 2. The Proposal, 3. The Thief’s Story. 4. A Triumph of Surgery. 5. Bholi; 30 25 2. Poetry 1. Dust of Snow. 2. How to Tell Wild Animals 3. The Trees. 4. For Anne Gregory 12 10 3. Grammar : All the grammar portion of class IX and the following– (a) Narration (1x3) (b) Voice (1x3) (c) Miscellaneous correction (1x3) 8 9 4. Composition : Substance writing of either a prose piece or a poem – 6 Total 50 50

Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme

Distribution of Marks Marks Half Yearly Final 1. Four essay type questions from the 4 (four) lessons of unit 1 (4x5) 25 20 2. One reference to the context from any of the 2 (two) lessons from unit 1 out of which 1 lesson is the one from which no questions were set. 5 5 3. Four short answer type questions one from each poem of unit 2 (4x2) 10 8 4. Two very short type questions/ objective type questions from any 2 poems (2x1) 2 2 5. For grammatical items, isolated sentences be used. 8 9 6. For substance writing the prose/ poem must be within the difficulty level of the Class X reader. - 6 Total 50 50

Textbooks :

(1) First Flight

(2) Footprints without Feet

SEBA Board Class 10 English (IL) Syllabus 2023-2024

Subject Code - C1

Class - X

Theory : 90 Marks

Time : 3 hours

Internal Assessment : 10 Marks

Pass Marks : 30

Pass Marks in Written examination : 27

Section LESSON/UNITS Marks Half Yearly Final A Reading Comprehension (two prose passages–one seen, another unseen) 5 + 5 5 10 B Writing (translation/substance writing (prose), essay/story writing, letter writing/report writing) (6+6+5) 11 11 C Grammar : All the grammar portion of class IX and determiners, tense forms, voice, narration, preposition, vocabulary, synthesis of sentences, verb phrases, sentence correction (clauses, modals, etc.) 16 16 D Literature/Textbook (First Flight) Prose : 1. A Letter to God, 2. Nelson Mandela : Long Walk to Freedom 29 26 3. Glimpses of India (Coorg & Tea from Assam), 4. Madam Rides the Bus Poetry : 1. A Tiger in the Zoo, 2. Amanda!, 3. Animals, 4. The Ball Poem, 5. The Tale of Custard the Dragon 15 13 E Supplimentary Reader : (Footprints 14 14 without Feet) 1. The Midnight Visitor, 2. A Question of Trust, 3. Footprints without Feet, 4. The Hack Driver Total 90 90 F Internal Assessment : 10 10 Grand Total 100 100

N.B. : Underlined lessons/items are for Half-Yearly Examination

Internal Assessment:

Spoken English - 10 Marks

To be evaluated through Spoken English App

Textbooks:

(1) First Flight

(2) Footprints without Feet

(3) An Approach to English Grammar (IX-X)

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

Total Marks Pass Marks SI. No Subject Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total 2. English 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 3. English (IL) 50 - - 50 15 - - 15 4. General Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 5. General Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 6. Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 7. Elective Subjects : iv) Hindi (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 v) Advanced Social Science (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 vi) History (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 vii) Geography (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 viii) Sanskrit (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30

