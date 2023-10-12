SEBA Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA English Syllabus 2024: The English language is one of the most important components of every educational board’s curriculum. The reason is its globalisation and usage in professional dealings worldwide. SEBA (Assam Board of Secondary Education) also has English incorporated into their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam curriculum. The important part is to know the syllabus of the English language so that you know what needs to be prepared for the HSLC 2024 exam.
Here you will get detailed information on the new Assam Board Class 10 English syllabus. The syllabus for HSLC English IL and English Secondary Language is available here. Check and download the Assam HSLC English syllabus 2023–24 from here, along with the marking scheme and paper pattern.
Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10
Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.
|
Subject
|
Details
|
Marks
|
First Language
|
Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi.
|
100
|
OR
|
English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.)
|
50x2
|
Second Language: English
|
100
|
General Science
|
100
|
General Mathematics
|
100
|
Social Science
|
100
|
Elective Subject
|
100
SEBA Board Class 10 English (Secondary Language) Syllabus 2023-2024
SUBJECT CODE - 12
Class - X
Time : 2 hours
Full Marks : 50
Pass Marks : 15
|
Unit
|
SUB-UNIT / LESSON
|
Marks
|
Half Yearly
|
Final
|
1.
|
Prose :
1. A Baker From Goa
2. The Proposal,
3. The Thief’s Story.
4. A Triumph of Surgery.
5. Bholi;
|
30
|
25
|
2.
|
Poetry
1. Dust of Snow.
2. How to Tell Wild Animals
3. The Trees.
4. For Anne Gregory
|
12
|
10
|
3.
|
Grammar :
All the grammar portion of class IX and the following–
(a) Narration (1x3)
(b) Voice (1x3)
(c) Miscellaneous correction (1x3)
|
8
|
9
|
4.
|
Composition :
Substance writing of either a prose piece or a poem
|
–
|
6
|
|
Total
|
50
|
50
Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Distribution of Marks
|
Marks
|
Half Yearly
|
Final
|
1. Four essay type questions from the 4 (four) lessons of unit 1 (4x5)
|
25
|
20
|
2. One reference to the context from any of the 2 (two) lessons from unit 1 out of which 1 lesson is the one from which no questions were set.
|
5
|
5
|
3. Four short answer type questions one from each poem of unit 2 (4x2)
|
10
|
8
|
4. Two very short type questions/ objective type questions from any 2 poems (2x1)
|
2
|
2
|
5. For grammatical items, isolated sentences be used.
|
8
|
9
|
6. For substance writing the prose/ poem must be within the difficulty level of the Class X reader.
|
-
|
6
|
Total
|
50
|
50
Textbooks :
(1) First Flight
(2) Footprints without Feet
|
Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 English (IL) Syllabus 2023-24
SEBA Board Class 10 English (IL) Syllabus 2023-2024
Subject Code - C1
Class - X
Theory : 90 Marks
Time : 3 hours
Internal Assessment : 10 Marks
Pass Marks : 30
Pass Marks in Written examination : 27
|
Section
|
LESSON/UNITS
|
Marks
|
Half Yearly
|
Final
|
A
|
Reading Comprehension (two prose passages–one seen, another unseen) 5 + 5
|
5
|
10
|
|
B
|
Writing (translation/substance writing (prose), essay/story writing, letter writing/report writing) (6+6+5)
|
11
|
11
|
|
C
|
Grammar : All the grammar portion of class IX and determiners, tense forms, voice, narration, preposition,
vocabulary, synthesis of sentences, verb phrases, sentence correction (clauses, modals, etc.)
|
16
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
Literature/Textbook (First Flight)
|
|
|
|
Prose :
|
|
|
|
1. A Letter to God, 2. Nelson Mandela : Long Walk to Freedom
|
|
|
|
29
|
26
|
|
3. Glimpses of India (Coorg & Tea from Assam), 4. Madam Rides the Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poetry :
|
|
|
|
1. A Tiger in the Zoo, 2. Amanda!,
|
|
|
|
3. Animals, 4. The Ball Poem,
|
|
|
|
5. The Tale of Custard the Dragon
|
15
|
13
|
E
|
Supplimentary Reader : (Footprints
|
14
|
14
|
|
without Feet)
|
|
|
|
1. The Midnight Visitor,
|
|
|
|
2. A Question of Trust,
|
|
|
|
3. Footprints without Feet,
|
|
|
|
4. The Hack Driver
|
|
|
|
Total
|
90
|
90
|
F
|
Internal Assessment :
|
10
|
10
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
100
N.B. : Underlined lessons/items are for Half-Yearly Examination
Internal Assessment:
Spoken English - 10 Marks
To be evaluated through Spoken English App
Textbooks:
(1) First Flight
(2) Footprints without Feet
(3) An Approach to English Grammar (IX-X)
|
Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 English (Second Language) Syllabus 2023-24
Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Marks
|
|
|
Pass
|
Marks
|
|
SI. No
|
Subject
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
Theory
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical
|
Total
|
2.
|
English
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
3.
|
English (IL)
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
4.
|
General Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
5.
|
General Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
6.
|
Social Science
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
7.
|
Elective Subjects :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
Hindi (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
v)
|
Advanced Social Science (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
vi)
|
History (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
vii)
|
Geography (E)
|
90
|
10
|
-
|
100
|
27
|
3
|
-
|
30
|
viii)
|
Sanskrit (E)
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
30
