SEBA Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 10th Maths Syllabus: In this article, you will get the revised PDFs of the Assam Board Class 10 Mathematics syllabus 2023-24 subject-wise.

Assam Board SEBA Maths Syllabus 2024: The Assam Education Board is the well-known state education board of Assam that takes care of the education system and its growth in the state. SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) is responsible for conducting and declaring the results for classes until the 10th. AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) takes care of the education in Classes 11 and 12, also named 1st and 2nd years.

The Assam Board examination for Class 10 is called HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate). Knowing the HSLC Class 10 syllabus is important to avoid deleted topics and prepare well to get a high score. Here, students will get the Assam Board Class 10 Maths syllabus 2023–24, along with a marking scheme and paper pattern. Read this article to learn about the revised HSLC Class 10 Maths syllabus and download the SEBA Mathematics syllabus 2023–24 PDF.

Assam Board Curriculum for HSLC Class 10

Below is the Assam Board Class 10 curriculum subject-wise. Students can check and know the mark distribution for each subject.

Subject Details Marks First Language Any one of the following MILs: 100 Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Urdu, Manipuri, Nepali, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, Hmar, Karbi. 100 OR English (IL) and any one of the 50x2 following In Lieu Languages: Assamese (IL), Hindi (IL), Manipuri (IL), Santhali (IL), (Applicable only for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.) 50x2 Second Language: English 100 General Science 100 General Mathematics 100 Social Science 100 Elective Subject 100

SEBA Board Class 10 Maths HSLC 2024 Exam Details

Subject General Mathematics Subject Code C2 Board Board of Secondary Education, Assam Class X Exam Date February 29, 2024 Exam Day Thursday Exam Time Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) Time for Theory 3 Hours Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 90 Internal Assessment 10 Pass Marks 30

SEBA Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024

Theory Syllabus

Unit I. Number Systems

Real Numbers (Periods 15)

Euclid’s division lemma, Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic-statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples. Proofs of results- irrationality of √2, √3, √5, decimal expansions of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

Unit II. Algebra

Polynomials (Periods 6)

Zeros of a polyomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of a polynomial with particular reference to quadratic polynomials. Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.

Pair of Liner Equations in Two Variables (Periods 15)

Pair of linear equations in two variables. Geometric representation of different possibilities of solutions/inconsistency. Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically by substitution, by elimination and by cross multiplication. Simple situational problems must be included. Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations may be included.

Quadratic Equations (Periods 15)

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ¹ 0). Solution of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization and by completing the square, i.e. by using a quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Problems related to day-to-day activities to be incorporated.

Arithmetic Progressions (AP) (Periods 8)

Motivation for studying A.P. Derivation of standard results of finding the nth terms and sum of first n terms.

Unit III : Trigonometry

Introduction to Trigonometry (Periods 18)

Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined); motivate the ratios, whichever are defined at 00 and 900. Values (with proof) of the trigonometric ratios of 30o, 45o and 60o. Relationship between the ratios.

Trigonometric Identities: Proof and applications of the identity sin2 A + cos2 A=1, sec2 A - tan2 A=1, cosec2 A - cot2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given. Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles.

Heights and Distances (Not from the examination point of view) (Periods 8)

Simple and believable problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation/depression should be only 300, 450, 600.

Unit IV : Coordinate Geometry

Lines (In two-dimensions) (Periods 15)

Review the concepts of coordinate geometry done earlier including graphs of linear equations. Awareness of geometrical representation of quadratic polynomials. Distance between two points and section formula (internal). Area of a triangle.

Unit V : Geometry

Triangles (Periods 15)

Definitions, examples, and counter examples of similar triangles.

i) (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

ii) (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.

iii) (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.

iv) (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and two triangles are similar.

v) (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

vi) (Motivate) If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

vii) (Prove) The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares on their corresponding sides.

viii) (Prove) In a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

ix) (Prove) In a triangle, if the square of one side is equal to sum of the squares of the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right triangle.

2. Circle (Periods - 8)

Tangent to a circle at any point on it is motivated by chords drawn from points coming closer and closer to the point.

i) (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.

ii) (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.

Constructions (Periods - 8)

i) Division of a line segment in a given ratio (internally).

ii) Tangent to a circle from a point outside it.

iii) Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle.

Unit : VI. Mensuration :

Areas Related to Circles (Periods 12)

Motivate the area of a circle; area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of the above said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60o , 90o , and 120o only. Plane figures involving triangles, simple quadrilaterals and circle should be taken.)

Surface Areas and Volumes (Periods 12)

i) Problems on finding surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones. Frustum of a cone.

ii) Problems involving converting one type of metalic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken.)

Unit : VII. Statistics and Probability

Statistics (Periods 15)

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).

Cumulative frequency graph.

Probability (Periods 10)

Classical definition of probability. Connection with probability as given in Class IX.

Simple problems on single events, not using set notation.

List of Practicals in Mathematics Prescribed for SEBA Class 10

Solve a pair of linear equation by graphical method and to verify the result by any other algebraic method. (Chapter-3) To find the zeros of a quadratic polynomial graphically and verification of the result by any other algebraic method (Chapter-2) Verification of the formula for :- (chapter-5)

i Sum of first n terms of an AP

ii Sum of first n natural numbers

iii Sum of first n odd natural numbers

iv Sum of first n even natural numbers

4. Verification of Basic Proportionality Theorem. (Chapter-6)

5. Verification of converse of Basic Proportionality theorem. chapter-6)

6. To verify that the ratio of the area of to two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their correspoding sides. (Chapter-6)

7. Verification of Phythagoras Theorem.

8. Verification of the formula of area of triangle (in co ordinate geometry) with the help of the formula of plane geometry. (Chapter-7)

9. Construction of a tangent to a circle at any point on it, when the centre of the circle is given (Chapter-10)

10. To verify that the length of the tangents the drawn from an external point to a circle are equal. (Chapter-10)

11. To obtain the formula for the area of a circle with radius r. (Chapter -12)

12. To construct a right circular cylinder with given height and circumference. (Chapter-13)

13. To construct a right circular cone with given height and circumference of the circular base. For the cone so formed, to determine its radius and height. (Chapter-13)

14. To construct a quadrilateral with given measure and then to construct a similar quadrilateral.

15. To find mean, median and mode from a primary data collected by the students in a specific subject.

16. To Find the median from a given distribution using graph mentioned below and to verify the result. (Chapter-14)

(i) Using less than type ogive.

(ii) Using more than type ogive.

(iii) Using both less than and more than type ogive.

Probability : (Chapter-15)

(a) To find the probability of getting head or tail from the experiment of tossing a coin 100 times.

(b) To obtain the probability of an event associated with throwing a pair of dice.

Displacement and rotation of triangle. (Chapter-7)

To verify that under any displacement and rotation of a triangle-

(a) Distance between the verities remain unchanged.

(b) Area of the triangle remains unaltered.

Project :

1) (a) Write a note on Euclid’s Division Lemma

(b) Write a note on Pythagoras Theorem

2) Write short life history of 3/4 great Mathematicians

N.B. : Students should do at least 15 practicals and at least one project work.

SEBA Assam Board Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2023-24

The topics mentioned in the table below under the omitted column are no longer part of Assam Board SEBA Class 10 HSLC syllabus 2023-24. Thus, students are advised not to cover these topics for their upcoming HSLC exam 2024.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Units Required Units Omitted Marks Half Yearly HSLC Exam Revision Chapter Part I & II Part III 10 6 1 Real Number Whole Chapter Nil 10 5 2 Polynomials Whole Chapter Nil 12 8 3 Pair of Linear Equations in two variables Whole Chapter Nil 12 7 4 Quadratic Equations Whole Chapter Nil 12 6 5 Arithmetic Progressions Whole Chapter Nil - 6 6 Triangles Upto Unit 6.4 (i.e. up to exercise 6.3) Unit 6.5 onwards 12 6 7 Coordinate Geometry Whole Chapter Nil 10 7 8 Introduction to Trigonometry Whole Chapter Nil 12 7 9 * * * - * 10 Circles Whole Chapter Nil - 6 11 Constructions Upto unit 11.2 (i.e. Upto Exercise 11.1) Unit 11.3 – 4 onwards - 4 12 Areas Related to Circles Upto unit 12.3 (i.e. Upto Excercise 12.2) Unit 12.4 onwards - 6 13 Surface Area and Volume Upto unit 13.3 (i.e. upto exercise 13.2) Unit 13.4 onwards - 6 14 Statistics Upto unit 14.4 (i.e., exercise 14.3) Unit 14.5 onwards - 5 15 Probability Whole Chapter Nil - 5

*Chapter 9 is totally excluded from the syllabus.

Marking Pattern (Subject–Wise)

SI. No Subject Total Marks Pass Marks Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total Theory Internal Assessment Practical Total 2. English 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 3. English (IL) 50 - - 50 15 - - 15 4. General Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 5. General Maths 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 6. Social Science 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 7. Elective Subjects : iv) Hindi (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 v) Advanced Maths (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 vi) History (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30 vii) Geography (E) 90 10 - 100 27 3 - 30 viii) Sanskrit (E) 100 - - 100 30 - - 30

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Assam Board Website site.sebaonline.org Date Sheet Released Exam SEBA Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate Class 10 Exam Start Date February 16, 2024 Class 10 Exam End Date March 4, 2024 Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects) SEBA HSLC Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

