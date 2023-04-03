Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

Assam Forest Department Admit Card 2023 : The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit cards for its Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 : The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has recently released the Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 for the recruitment examination of Forest Guard positions at SLPRB. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination must download their admit cards from the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

The purpose of the recruitment examination is to fill up 2385 positions within SLPRB that are currently vacant. The admit cards have been released for the examination to be held for 1226 posts of Forest Guard, 981 AFPF constable Posts, 36 Driver Constable & 142 Driver posts under Forest Department, Assam.

The admit card has been released and it is now available to download from the official website. It is essential that candidates carry their admit cards and a valid ID proof to the examination centre. The admit card will serve as an entry pass, and without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as possible and check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination centre at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Assam Forest Guard Exam Schedule 2023

The SLPRB will release the Exam Date 2023 Assam Forest Guard Examination soon. Candidates must also stay tuned on the official website to stay updated with the details related to SLPRB Recruitment 2023.

Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the SLPRB Various Vacancy recruitment examination:

Move the webpage downwards to reach the section named "Important Web Links". Select the link related to the admit card for the Forest Department. Input your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth (in the format of YYYY-MM-DD). Click on the link to initiate the download process. Once the admit card appears on the screen, save or print it for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.