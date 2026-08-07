Assam SLET Result 2026 Released at sletne.org: Download Subject-Wise Result PDF Here

Assam SLET Result 2026: The Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) was conducted on 15 March 2026 for a total of 38 subjects including Assamese, English, Economics, Education, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Geography, Manipuri, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi, Anthropology, Sanskrit, and other subjects. The result for the SLET has been released on 07 August 2026 for all the 38 subjects on the official website. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download their result. The result has been released in the PDF format and contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified. Those who have qualified are eligible for Assistant Professor in Colleges and Universities of N.E. States including Sikkim.

Assam SLET Result 2026 Highlights

The Assam SLET is a state-level eligibility test for all the North Eastern states including Sikkim. The test is conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers to apply for Assistant Professor in Colleges and Universities. Check the highlights in the table below: