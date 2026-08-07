Assam SLET Result 2026 Released at sletne.org: Download Subject-Wise Result PDF Here
Assam SLET Result 2026: The State Level Eligibility Test Commission (SLETC), Assam has released the SLET result on its official website, sletne.org on 07 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result pdf through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- The Assam SLET 2026 exam was conducted on 15 March 2026 for 38 subjects.
- Results for Assam SLET 2026 were released on 07 August 2026 at sletne.org.
- Qualified candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor posts in N.E. States.
Assam SLET Result 2026: The Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) was conducted on 15 March 2026 for a total of 38 subjects including Assamese, English, Economics, Education, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Geography, Manipuri, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi, Anthropology, Sanskrit, and other subjects. The result for the SLET has been released on 07 August 2026 for all the 38 subjects on the official website. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download their result. The result has been released in the PDF format and contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified. Those who have qualified are eligible for Assistant Professor in Colleges and Universities of N.E. States including Sikkim.
Assam SLET Result 2026 Highlights
The Assam SLET is a state-level eligibility test for all the North Eastern states including Sikkim. The test is conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers to apply for Assistant Professor in Colleges and Universities. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Level Eligibility Test Commission (SLETC), Assam
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Exam Name
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State Level Eligibility Test (SLET)
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Purpose
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Provide eligibility certificates for Assistant Professor positions in Colleges and Universities
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Exam Date
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15 March 2026
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Result Date
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07 August 2026
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Official Website
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sletne.org
Assam SLET Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the Assam SLET examination 2026 can download the result pdf through the direct link provided here. The result pdf contains the subject-wise roll number of the qualified candidates.
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Assam SLET Result 2026
How to Download Assam SLET Result 2026
To download the Assam SLET result 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below:
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Visit the official website at sletne.org.
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On the homepage, in the Notification section click on the Result Sheet.
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The result pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.
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If your roll number appears in the PDF that means you have qualified for the exam.
Assam SLET Result 2026: Subject-Wise Shortlisted Candidates
The Assam SLET was conducted for a total of 38 subjects and the result pdf contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for each subject. Check here the number of shortlisted candidates for each subject.
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Subjects
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No. of Selected Candidates
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Assamese
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63
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English
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79
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Economics
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54
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Education
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110
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History
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56
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Philosophy
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16
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Political Science
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87
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Geography
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34
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Manipuri
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13
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Bodo
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02
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Bengali
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20
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Hindi
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25
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Anthropology
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09
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Sanskrit
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10
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Sociology
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36
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Arabic
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04
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Persian
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02
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Law
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18
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Nepali
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06
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Psychology
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11
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Commerce
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37
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Management
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13
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Chemical Science
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76
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Life Science
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175
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Mathematical Science (Mathematics)
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61
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Mathematical Science (Statistics)
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11
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Physical Science
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65
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Computer Science
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14
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Environmental Science
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11
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Library and Information Science
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16
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Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science
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10
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.