Top B Schools Accepting 70+ CAT percentile score

Common Admission Test or CAT is considered as the most prestigious and toughest exam in the country for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The conducting body of CAT 2019, IIM Calcutta held the examination on 24th November, 2019. CAT 2019 results have been announced on 4th January, 2019. With the declaration of CAT 2019 results, candidates are likely to get busy in finding a college of their choice based on their secured CAT percentile. While the candidates with 90+ percentile will be called for GD/WAT and PI processes, some candidates may obtain a little less score in the range of 70 to 80 percentile.
CAT result is dependent on a large number of factors and may sometimes differ than expected. However, CAT aspirants with 70+ percentile must not fret as there are a number of options for you to choose from as well. With 70+ CAT percentile scorers you can also secure a seat in reputed MBA institute and fulfill your dream of pursuing MBA without having to appear for the CAT exam again.
The general selection procedure in various B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile score involves the following rounds:
- Sorting of candidates on the basis of CAT (Overall and Sectional) scores
- Group Discussion/Written Ability Test
- Personal Interview
- Final Selection
Different B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile scores, however, have different selection strategies and CAT 2019 candidates must therefore check the criteria of selection and admission process individually.
The table below lists all the B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile scores. Candidates can go through the list and start the application process to the schools of their choice based on their expected result or soon after the declaration of CAT result.
|
B-Schools Accepting 70+ CAT Percentile Score
|
1.
|
Amity Business School, Noida
|
2.
|
Amity International Business School, Noida
|
3.
|
Amity University (Raipur, Gwalior, Mumbai, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow)
|
4.
|
Alliance School of Business - Alliance University, Anekal, Bangalore
|
5.
|
Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi
|
6.
|
Bengaluru School of Management Studies, GITAM University, Doddaballapur Road
|
7.
|
Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida
|
8.
|
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani
|
9.
|
CMS Business School, JP Nagar, Bangalore
|
10.
|
Christ University Institute of Management, Hosur Road, Bangalore
|
11.
|
Dr Mahalingam International Institute of Technology, Coimbatore
|
12.
|
GNA University, Phagwara
|
13.
|
Galaxy Institute of Management, Sriperumbudur, Chennai
|
14.
|
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
|
15.
|
IBS Business School (Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur)
|
16.
|
Infinity Business School, Gurgaon
|
17.
|
IBS Business School (Ahmedabad)
|
18.
|
IBS Business School, Bangalore, Mysore Road
|
19.
|
IIKM Business School, Calicut
|
20.
|
Indus Business School, IIEBM, Wakad, Pune
|
21.
|
International College of Financial Planning, Mumbai, Malad West
|
22.
|
Institute of Management, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gota
|
23.
|
Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University, Mizoram, Aizawl
|
24.
|
IIKM Business School, Nungambakkam, Chennai
|
25.
|
Jagran Institute of Communication and Management, Bhopal
|
26.
|
Jaipur National University
|
27.
|
JK Lakshmipat University-Institute of Management, Jaipur
|
28.
|
JRE Group of Institutions, Greater Noida
|
29.
|
Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar, Delhi)
|
30.
|
Lotus Business School, Pune
|
31.
|
MATS University, Raipur
|
32.
|
RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, Noida
|
33.
|
Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management, Shillong
|
34.
|
SRIRAM Group of Institutions, Greater Noida
|
35.
|
School of Business Studies - Sharda University, Greater Noida
|
36.
|
School of Petroleum Management, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad
|
37.
|
Universal Business School, Sion, Mumbai
|
38.
|
Vignan's University, Guntur
|
39.
|
Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (Kochi, Bangalore)
Now that you are familiar with the B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile score, start going through the application process of the various B Schools and pave your way to pursuing MBA in a reputed college of your choice.
