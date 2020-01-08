Top B Schools Accepting 70+ CAT percentile score

Common Admission Test or CAT is considered as the most prestigious and toughest exam in the country for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The conducting body of CAT 2019, IIM Calcutta held the examination on 24th November, 2019. CAT 2019 results have been announced on 4th January, 2019. With the declaration of CAT 2019 results, candidates are likely to get busy in finding a college of their choice based on their secured CAT percentile. While the candidates with 90+ percentile will be called for GD/WAT and PI processes, some candidates may obtain a little less score in the range of 70 to 80 percentile.

CAT result is dependent on a large number of factors and may sometimes differ than expected. However, CAT aspirants with 70+ percentile must not fret as there are a number of options for you to choose from as well. With 70+ CAT percentile scorers you can also secure a seat in reputed MBA institute and fulfill your dream of pursuing MBA without having to appear for the CAT exam again.

The general selection procedure in various B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile score involves the following rounds:

Sorting of candidates on the basis of CAT (Overall and Sectional) scores

Group Discussion/Written Ability Test

Personal Interview

Final Selection

Different B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile scores, however, have different selection strategies and CAT 2019 candidates must therefore check the criteria of selection and admission process individually.

The table below lists all the B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile scores. Candidates can go through the list and start the application process to the schools of their choice based on their expected result or soon after the declaration of CAT 2018 result.

B-Schools Accepting 70+ CAT Percentile Score 1. Amity Business School, Noida 2. Amity International Business School, Noida 3. Amity University (Raipur, Gwalior, Mumbai, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow) 4. Alliance School of Business - Alliance University, Anekal, Bangalore 5. Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi 6. Bengaluru School of Management Studies, GITAM University, Doddaballapur Road 7. Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida 8. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani 9. CMS Business School, JP Nagar, Bangalore 10. Christ University Institute of Management, Hosur Road, Bangalore 11. Dr Mahalingam International Institute of Technology, Coimbatore 12. GNA University, Phagwara 13. Galaxy Institute of Management, Sriperumbudur, Chennai 14. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon 15. IBS Business School (Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur) 16. Infinity Business School, Gurgaon 17. IBS Business School (Ahmedabad) 18. IBS Business School, Bangalore, Mysore Road 19. IIKM Business School, Calicut 20. Indus Business School, IIEBM, Wakad, Pune 21. International College of Financial Planning, Mumbai, Malad West 22. Institute of Management, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gota 23. Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University, Mizoram, Aizawl 24. IIKM Business School, Nungambakkam, Chennai 25. Jagran Institute of Communication and Management, Bhopal 26. Jaipur National University 27. JK Lakshmipat University-Institute of Management, Jaipur 28. JRE Group of Institutions, Greater Noida 29. Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar, Delhi) 30. Lotus Business School, Pune 31. MATS University, Raipur 32. RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, Noida 33. Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management, Shillong 34. SRIRAM Group of Institutions, Greater Noida 35. School of Business Studies - Sharda University, Greater Noida 36. School of Petroleum Management, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad 37. Universal Business School, Sion, Mumbai 38. Vignan's University, Guntur 39. Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (Kochi, Bangalore)

Now that you are familiar with the B Schools accepting 70+ CAT percentile score, start going through the application process of the various B Schools and pave your way to pursuing MBA in a reputed college of your choice.

