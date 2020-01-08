Top B-schools accepting 90+ CAT percentile for admission

Wondering which B-school will accept 90+ CAT percentile for MBA admissions? Worried if you will miss out the chance to join your dream B-school even after scoring 90+ percentile in CAT 2019 Result?

After the CAT 2019 Results, aspirants need to finalise the MBA College for admissions. IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2019 response sheet that will enable the aspirants to predict their CAT score and CAT percentile and start planning for MBA admissions much in advance. However, due to the normalization policy, the Raw score of aspirants will altered to make it an even playing field for test-takers of Slot 1 and Slot 2. This is the prime reason that aspirants are still nervous or jittery about the final CAT percentile and CAT score they might get in the final result.

90+ percentile doesn’t guarantee IIM Admissions

While many aspirants believe that scoring 90+ percentile can work in their can help them bag a seat in any of the top B-schools including the 20 IIMs, the story might be a little different. Different B-schools follow different admission policy and selection guidelines for MBA admissions, in which CAT score is only one of the factors. Academic Diversity, Gender Diversity, Academic Background, Work Experience and many other factors come into the picture during the selection process.

Also, all the candidates securing 90+ percentile in CAT may receive calls from several B-schools for admissions, but it is also important to understand which B-school is the right choice for you. There are many other top B-schools apart IIMs that can prove to be ideal for you. For instance, FMS might be an ideal choice for you, if you come from financially weak background and are unwilling to take burden of an education loan.

Therefore, merely waiting for a call from an IIM after scoring 90+ percentile might not be the ideal choice. It is better to go through the below-given list, understand the admission eligibility and selection criteria and also prioritize your requirements beforehand.

B-schools accepting 98+ percentile CAT score

If you have managed to secure 98+ percentile, then you can be certain of a call from any of the top B-schools including the IIMs. With top percentile in the bag, you can stake a claim to seat in your dream B-school including IIM BLACKIS i.e. IIM Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Kozhikode, Indore and Shillong. If you are not looking at IIMs, you can also apply to FMS Delhi and DMS IIT Delhi B-schools for MBA admissions. Other B-schools that are within your reach with 98+ percentile would be:

Top B-Schools Cutoff Percentile (Approx) IIM Ahmedabad 99+ IIM Bangalore 99+ IIM Calcutta 99+ IIM Lucknow 99+ IIM Indore 98+ DMS, IIT Delhi 98+ SJMSOM, IIT Bombay 98+ FMS, University of Delhi 98+

B-schools accepting 95 to 98 percentile CAT score

For CAT aspirants who have secured between 98 to 95 percentile, there are many B-schools available, including the new IIMs. In addition, there are many other Tier 1 B-schools that you can apply to for admission. The key among them include:

Top B-Schools Cutoff Percentile (Approx) IIM Kozhikode 95+ IIM Shillong 95+ IIM Ranchi 95+ IIM Rohtak 95+ IIM Raipur 95+ IIM Trichy 95+ IIM Kashipur 95+ IIM Udaipur 95+ IIM Bodh Gaya 95+ NITIE Mumbai 97+ MDI Gurgaon 96+ VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur 95+ DoMS, IIT Madras 95+ IMT Ghaziabad 96+

The B-schools that accept 98 to 95 percentile score are also known for giving due importance to the academic background as well as work experience of the candidate in the selection process. Additionally, candidates will surely have to go through further screening rounds i.e. GD – PI and WAT as part of the selection process.

B-schools accepting 90 to 95 percentile CAT score

Scoring between 90 to 95 percentile in the CAT 2019 exam would be the most tricky for the candidates. As, these candidates will not get a call from any of the top IIMs, they will have to target Tier 1 and Tier 2 B-schools for MBA admissions. It is not that there is any dearth of MBA colleges that will accept candidates with percentile between 90 to 95, but instead candidates have a very wide range of choice in this percentile range as a number of renowned private B-schools also accept candidates with this percentile range. The list of B-schools that accept 90 to 95 percentile CAT score is given below:

Top B-Schools Cutoff Percentile (Approx) IIM Nagpur 90+ IIM Visakhapatnam 90+ IIM Sirmaur 90+ IIM Sambalpur 90+ IIM Amritsar 90+ IIM Jammu 90+ Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar 93+ Goa Institute of Management, Goa 92+ DIME, IIT Kanpur 92+ DoMS, IIT Roorkee 90+ Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai 90+ IISWBM Kolkata 90+ BIM Trichy 90+

