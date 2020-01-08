CAT 2019 Results: Top B-schools accepting 80+ percentile

For the CAT exam aspirants, CAT result is one of the most awaited moments that define the future course of their life. Post the declaration of the CAT 2019 results by IIM Kozhikode (i.e. the CAT Exam organising body), candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in, and will also be looking for the best B-schools depending upon the percentile being scored in the CAT 2019 exam.

The race to seek admission in one of the best MBA institutes will help the aspirants’ kick-start the foundation of their managerial career. This year, CAT 2019 exam is scheduled to occur on 24th November and the result was declared on 4th January 2020.

While there are IIMs and other top B-schools that offer lucrative opportunity to the candidates to seek admission in the MBA programmes, the fact that the candidates get admission on the basis of the CAT percentile score by them in the CAT exam cannot be ignored. Aspirants get a call from various B-schools depending upon the CAT scores and the eligibility cut-off released by each B-school. In this entire process, the candidates might find it hard to shortlist the best colleges for getting admission.

Jagranjosh.com brings for you a list of top B-schools that accept 80+ percentile for granting admission in the MBA/PGDM course. We have bifurcated the list of these colleges on the basis of the percentile below 85 and 85+ scores.

Institutes accepting 85+ CAT percentile

A score of 85+ in CAT doesn’t guarantee a call from the IIM but there are other reputed MBA colleges from where aspirants will surely get a call for admission. These institutes are popular and have also got a good ranking in the ‘NIRF ranking’ which is released annually by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Take a look at the MBA institutes and find which one is the best for you:

Top B-schools Location Minimum Cut-off to expect a call Institute of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 89+ SP Jain Institute of Management and Research Mumbai 85+ Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research Mumbai 85+ FORE School of Management New Delhi 85+ Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Bangalore 85+ Lal Bahadur Shashtri Institute of Management New Delhi 85+ Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur 85+ T A Pai Management Institute Manipal 85+ International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi 85+

Institutes accepting 80+ CAT percentile

CAT aspirants who have secured between 80 to 85 percentile, also have bright chances to get admission in the top B-schools. However, the chances of getting a call from the IIMs are bleak in this scenario especially for those belonging to the ‘General’ quota. In addition, there are many other Tier 1 B-schools that you can apply to for admission. List of other B-schools in which you can apply to get admission are as under:

Top B-schools Location Minimum Cut-off to expect a call Goa Institute of Management Goa 80+ National Institute of Technology Durgapur 80+ BIMTECH Greater Noida 80+ Amity University Noida 80+ BITS (Dept. of Management Studies) Pilani 80+ Institute of Management, Banaras Hindu University Banaras 80+ Institute of financial Management & Research Chennai 80+ Trinity College for Management and Technology Ghaziabad 80+

